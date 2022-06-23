EUP players land All-State softball honors

RUDYARD — Rudyard junior catcher Meagan Postma landed Division 4 All-State First Team recognition for a second straight season, announced by the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association this week.

Postma led the Bulldogs in nearly every offensive category with a .676 batting average, 48 hits, 36 RBI, and 30 runs scored in 26 games. As a catcher, Postma logged 119 innings, and threw out 20 base runners.

“Meagan getting selected to the first team all state is a huge honor for her,” Rudyard coach Stephen Davis said. “She works very hard all year at being the best catcher she can be and awards like this are a testament to that dedication. She was a team leader as a junior on our team she regularly works with the younger kids to help them improve. Meagan was not only a leader behind the plate but also at the plate.”

Three EUP players received MHSSCA honors as Pickford sophomore Laura Bush (First base) and senior Lizzie Storey (outfield) received honorable mention in Division 4. Pickford’s Matt Hudecek was named the Region 25 Coach of the Year.

Storey was a defensive standout in left field for the Panthers. She turned in a batting average of. 344, and had 36 RBI and scored 42 runs in 39 games.

“Lizzie didn’t play softball last year, but she came back for her senior season and didn’t miss a beat,” coach Hudecek said. “She fit right in, and it was no surprise since she’s played sports with all of those girls all through high school. This season she filled a major role for us in left field.”

Bush hit .427 and had 42 RBI and scored 41 runs in 40 games.

“Laura is really coming into her own as a player,” Hudecek said. “She’s worked hard, and was part of a very good class of sophomores. She makes the tough plays at first base, and as a hitter she settled into our No. 3 spot in our batting order.”

Pickford (25-15-2) had an historic season, winning its first district, regional and quarterfinal while making the state semifinals for the first time.

Area players receiving All-Region 25 team honors included Pickford senior Lucy Bennin (utility), sophomore Chloe May, sophomore pitcher Finley Hudecek, senior outfielder Lizzie Storey, and sophomore first baseman Laura Bush. Rudyard players who received All-Region are senior outfielder Delaney MacDowell, junior pitcher Eve Cheney and junior catcher Meagan Postma.

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: EUP players land All-State softball honors