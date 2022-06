The Play: Houston Astros (+1) and San Francisco Giants (+1) When it comes to parlays I always shoot for plus odds, but that's not the case on Tuesday. With an Alternate Run Line Spread on the Houston Astros +1 and the San Francisco Giants +1, the opportunity to make a good chunk of change is still there, just not double. In this case, I'm ok with that. Why? The odds line is still solid at -104 via DraftKings. Plus, if one wins and the other covers, you still make money. And if both lose but cover the line, you get your money back. That's good enough for me.

