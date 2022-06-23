ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

7 yoga poses to help relieve lower back pain

By Adam Barnes,Shelley Dawson
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LLhtk_0gJxcdIc00

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FCV2i_0gJxcdIc00
Make sure to tighten your core as you get into a low lunge position to avoid straining your back.

fizkes / Getty Images

  • Some evidence suggests yoga may offer as much relief from lower back pain as physical therapy.
  • Yoga poses to try include child's pose, cat-cow pose, low lunge pose, and downward dog pose.
  • Ask your doctor about trying yoga for back pain, and always take it slow when first starting out.

Many different practices and styles of yoga exist — some are geared toward meditation and spirituality, while others may focus more on strength and flexibility. No matter which type of yoga you're drawn to, the practice can have many benefits for your health , including helping relieve lower back pain .

In fact, according to one 2017 study , yoga was just as effective at reducing low back pain for participants after 12 weeks as physical therapy. This improvement lasted through follow-up one year later.

Moreover, participants in both groups were about 21% less likely to be using medications to manage their pain after 12 weeks, compared to a third group who received an educational book and newsletters about low back pain, but no other assistance.

Shannon Leggett , a physical therapist and yoga teacher in private practice says yoga can help address all of the different components of low back pain, including:

  • Decreased strength or flexibility of muscles in the abdomen, hips, legs, and back.
  • Stress and related tension held in muscles. "This tension is different from muscle tightness. It's created by the nervous system. Yoga breathing techniques (pranayama) help calm the nervous system, which can relax muscles," Leggett says.
  • "Lifestyle also plays a huge factor — sleep hygiene , diet, mindset . Yoga philosophy provides a nice framework to have conversations about making changes around some of these," Leggett says.

Below, you'll find seven yoga poses that may help relieve low back pain.

1. Child's pose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BjO60_0gJxcdIc00
Try taking some deep breaths while you’re in child’s pose to help relax your muscles.

Will & Deni McIntyre/Getty Images

Why it helps: Child's pose opens up the chest, major muscles on your back, hips, quads, and — depending on the position of your body — the tops of your feet.

It's also usually a very relaxing pose, and it can be a great way to practice diaphragmatic breathing , which can have a calming effect on the nervous system, Legget says.

How to do it

1. Kneel down with your toes together — in other words, your two big toes should touch.

2. Spread your knees apart to the width of your hips, and place your palms on the top of your thighs.

3. Exhale and lean forward while extending your arms. Your buttocks should rest on your feet, and your torso should be between your knees.

4. Touch your forehead to the ground, if you can. Your arms should extend straight out, with your palms touching the ground.

Quick tip: Leggett says beginners might need:

  • A yoga block under your forehead if it can't reach the floor.
  • A blanket under the tops of your feet if you have limited ankle mobility.
  • A blanket between your hips and the backs of your legs if your muscles are tight and you can't get your buttocks to rest on your heels.

2. Cat-cow pose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HxfdE_0gJxcdIc00
Cat-cow is a great yoga position to improve the flexibility of your spine.

jentakespictures/Getty Images

Why it helps: Cat-cow is a pose suitable for beginners that can improve mobility of the entire spine.

Your spine can easily get stiff if you sit often and spend large chunks of your day bent over a phone or computer. This lack of spinal mobility can contribute to low back pain, Leggett says.

How to do it

1. Kneel on the floor or a mat and put your hands down in front of you. Your wrists should be directly under your shoulders, and your knees directly below your hips.

2. Inhale and curve your lower back and pelvis. Bring your head and chest up, and look toward the ceiling — this is the "cow" part of the pose. The extension should come from the middle section of your spine.

3. Then, exhale and bring your abdomen inward, gently rounding your back toward the ceiling and bringing your head and pelvis down like a cat.

4. Inhale and return to cow pose, then exhale and return to cat pose. Repeat several times.

Quick tip: If you have knee issues, you can try putting a blanket under your knees for padding. If you have wrist pain, you can fold the top of your mat or place a towel roll under your hand to take pressure off your wrist, Leggett says.

3. Downward dog pose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JQNVE_0gJxcdIc00
Don’t worry if you can’t bend your knees all the way in downward dog at first.

JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty Images

Why it helps: Downward dog pose helps stretch out the back half of your body, which can ease the tension in your glutes and legs that may contribute to low back pain, says Dr. Sandy Baird , a chiropractor and yoga teacher in private practice .

How to do it

1. Start on your hands and knees.

2. Raise your hips upward by extending your knees while keeping your arms straight and your hands braced on the floor.

3. Keep your back straight and your head down, looking at the floor.

Quick tip: Beginners may need to slightly bend the knees. You also don't have to try to force your heels to meet the mat, Baird says.

4. Low lunge pose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L9znT_0gJxcdIc00
Make sure to tighten your core as you get into a low lunge position to avoid straining your back.

fizkes / Getty Images

Why it helps: The low lunge pose stretches your psoas muscle — located deep within your low back and pelvis  — which Baird says is a common culprit in nagging low back pain.

How to do it

1. Start from the downward dog pose.

2. Bring one foot up to step between your hands.

3. Lower your other leg until your knee and shin touch the floor, and point your toes.

4. Raise your arms upwards, reaching for the ceiling.

Quick tip: People often shift their hips too far forward to properly stretch the psoas. In this pose, you want to align your hips over your front knee to get a good stretch of the psoas, Baird says.

5. Bridge pose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UI2sx_0gJxcdIc00
You can try yoga just about anywhere anytime, even while you’re doing laundry.

LaylaBird/Getty Images

Why it helps: This pose helps strengthen your gluteus maximus muscle . When your glutes fire properly and strongly, you're less likely to use muscles of your low back as compensation for weak glutes, Baird says.

How to do it

1. Lie on your back with arms at your sides, knees bent, and feet flat on the floor.

2. Raise your buttocks off the floor. Keep your knees hip-width apart and your back straight.

Quick tip: Make sure your knees don't drift too far outward at the top of this pose, Baird says.

6. Sphinx pose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J72Tw_0gJxcdIc00
Only stretch as far back as is comfortable when performing the sphinx yoga pose.

Prostock-Studio/Getty Images

Why it helps: This pose works the spine into gentle extension, a movement often lacking in frequent sitting that leads to low back pain, says Leggett. Sphinx pose also offers a gentle stretch of the abdominal muscles, which can become tight due to excessive sitting.

How to do it

1. Lie on your stomach, with your arms bent so your elbows are lined up with your shoulder blades.

2. Press your knees and feet into the floor, inhale, and raise your upper body by pressing your forearms and hands into the floor while keeping your chest forward. You can also use your elbows to help press into the floor if you need to.

3. Stop when you have a comfortable stretch of your back. Keeping your eyes forward, hold there, and breathe, up to 10 breaths.

Quick tip: Take it slowly to avoid extending your back and chest further than you feel comfortable with. Remember, it's not about how far you can bend. It's about lengthening your spine comfortably and breathing while holding the pose.

7. Janu Sirsasana (Head to knee pose)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIVvJ_0gJxcdIc00
Janu Sirsasana is a great stretch for back pain because it stretches multiple muscles that can contribute to low back pain when tight.

Marko Geber/Getty Images

Why it helps: Janu Sirsasana stretches the hamstring and the quadratus lumborum, which is located deep in your low back and runs to the side of your hip. It also helps the ribcage rotate.

Since any one of these areas can contribute to low back pain, this pose is like a three-for-one, Leggett says.

How to do it

1. Start from a sitting position, with your legs straight in front of you.

2. Bend one knee and place that foot against your opposite inner thigh, forming a triangle shape with your bent leg. Then relax your knee.

3. Raise your arms over your head and lower your torso forward over your extended leg.

4. Place your hands on your leg, or your foot if you can stretch that far.

Quick tip: If you have tight hips, try sitting on a yoga block or folded blanket, Leggett says.

The best yoga accessories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a8kVa_0gJxcdIc00

Hydro Flask

Yoga is a great tool to help your physical and mental health, so we've put together a list of the best yoga accessories we've tested:

Insider's takeaway

Yoga can be an effective intervention for low back pain . In some cases, it may even provide many of the same benefits as physical therapy.

The poses shown here are suitable for beginners, and you may find them helpful for relieving some of your low back pain. Just remember to take it slowly and stop right away if you feel more discomfort or pain. It's also a good idea to check with your doctor before trying yoga for back pain.

Having a hard time getting started with yoga on your own? Don't be afraid to reach out and find a local yoga class for beginners .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
boxrox.com

How Much Protein is Too Much Protein?

By now you should know that protein is the macro necessary to build muscle. That does not mean that eating a predominantly protein diet will get you jacked. So how much protein is too much protein? Find out. Protein is a macronutrient that forms the basic building blocks for your...
FITNESS
psychologytoday.com

A Simple Exercise to Help You Calm Down

An activity that uses all of one's concentration can control anxiety by keeping anxiety-producing thoughts out of mind. The 5-4-3-2-1 Exercise is one way to do that. The 5-4-3-2-1 is useful as an emotional-regulation band-aid. It is not an anxiety cure or a panic attack cure. The 5-4-3-2-1 Exercise is...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Yoga Therapy#Yoga Class#Yoga Mat
MedicalXpress

On nutrition: Supplements for sleep

It's true that as we age, we don't sleep as well or as long. Why is that? Scientists say several changes occur with aging that disrupt our natural sleep cycle. That's why I was intrigued with an ad on television for a product that claims to have been "clinically tested" and "proven effective" to help one fall asleep faster and sleep longer.
FITNESS
shefinds

Want A Healthier Gut? Here's How Much Water Doctors Say You Should Be Drinking

Dr. Jeff Gladd, M.D., chief medical officer at Fullscript, and integrative medicine physician authored this story. Water is responsible for numerous critical bodily functions, and gut health is no exception. Drinking water, particularly before and during a meal, aids digestion by helping to break down the food you eat. During digestion, water is absorbed by the small intestines and helps transport nutrients to the rest of your body for use.
HEALTH
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us What Vitamin C Does To Our Skin

From serums and oils to moisturizers and sunscreens, Vitamin C has made its way into virtually every type of skincare product under the sun. Whatever you’re looking for, you can likely find an option that contains this ingredient. And with all the hype around it in the skincare sphere, you may have found yourself asking: what exactly does Vitamin C do? As it turns out, the answer is a lot! This water-soluble antioxidant nutrient can do wonders for your skin, especially when it comes to diminishing signs of aging.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
Health Stuff TO Know

Doctor provides evidence based ways to prevent dementia and provides insights on the Vitamin D and dementia connection

The background: Well, the media is at it again. They’re now hyping up the idea that a vitamin D deficiency can cause dementia in adults. This isn’t totally correct. There’s no doubt about it, low vitamin D levels can lead to weaker bones and teeth. We even have some evidence that low vitamin D levels are present in people who have depression and anxiety.
TechRadar

Wall sits are a low-tech, joint-friendly way to tone your abs and legs

One of the best exercises you can do for your legs and core is absolutely free, requires no equipment, and can be done while watching TV at home. What’s more, there’s no movement, additional load, or impact on your joints, making it perfect for beginner exercisers, seniors, and those with joint problems preventing them from doing other forms of exercise.
WORKOUTS
MedicineNet.com

32 Healthy, Low-Calorie Snacks

Snacking has a bad reputation for causing unwanted weight gain. But when you choose the right foods, snacking can actually help you lose weight. Eating a healthy snack every 3 hours or so can help keep your blood sugar levels steady throughout the day and prevent you from overeating during mealtimes. The best snacks are those that are rich in protein, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids while being low in sugar and salt.
FOOD & DRINKS
AHealthBlog

Two Studies Have Found Positive Health Benefits of Eating Mangoes

Two studies have found that consuming mangoes regularly may help to improve diets and manage important chronic disease risk contributing risk factors. The result of one of these studies suggests that consuming mangoes is linked to better overall quality of diet and nutrient intake that many adults and children are lacking at optimum levels. The results of the other study indicate that snacking on mangoes may help with improving glucose control and inflammation reduction in comparison to other sweet snacks.
boxrox.com

Important Short Daily Stretch to Improve Your Overall Mobility

If you need to improve your overall mobility, stretching with specific exercises is the way to go. Check out this short daily stretch to do that. All you need is 5 minutes to spare. Why should you train mobility? “If we don’t regularly use the full range of motion of...
WORKOUTS
HackerNoon

Hacking the Digestive System With Probiotics

72% of Americans experience at least one symptom of digestive distress regularly, and 62% of the world experience digestive complaints at least once per year. Probiotics are bacteria that positively colonize a person's digestive system. This means that positive bacteria is grown and negative bacteria is suppressed, creating a healthy digestive system in the long term. Probiotics have been shown to reduce all the day to day symptoms of a weak digestive system as well as a slew of other illnesses. It’s predicted they can help with some of the symptoms of depression and chemotherapy.
HEALTH
The Independent

Woman shares ‘genius tip’ for getting around 100ml liquids rule at airports

A TikTok user has been hailed a “genius” after sharing her nifty trick for getting more liquids into her hand-luggage when flying.Since 2006, airports worldwide have insisted that travellers can only bring liquids (such as toiletries, shampoos, creams, pastes and bottled water) in containers of up to 100ml in their carry-on bag.These are limited to one zip-lock plastic bag, which is usually separated from travellers’ cabin bags when going through the security scanners.However, TikTok vlogger Holly Louise shared a clever hack for taking more liquids on holiday - without having to check in a separate bag.In her video, Holly suggests...
LIFESTYLE
Allure

The New Eyelid Lift: Upneeq (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution)

A flick of white eyeliner. A pump of an eyelash curler. These are noble ways to look more awake, but Upneeq® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), a prescription eye drop, makes them seem like child’s play. Upneeq temporarily lifts eyelids that have drooped due to acquired ptosis, damage of the eyelid muscle that can happen with age. The condition is most common after age 40, but some oculoplastic specialists are seeing it in younger adults, which some think may be caused by the constant eye strain of staring at screens.
HEALTH
Harper's Bazaar

The eyelash growth serums that really work

Eyelash growth serums are nothing new – but a host of fresh start-ups are now reinvigorating the space, bringing our attention back to the often remarkable results of these growth-boosting serums. Indeed, a quick Google image search brings up a series of unbelievable before-and-afters, with users claiming these smart...
SKIN CARE
Insider

Insider

472K+
Followers
29K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy