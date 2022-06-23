ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Arch Manning, Nephew Of Colts' Legend Peyton Manning, Makes Surprise College Commitment

By Josh Carney
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 3 days ago

The next great Manning has landed on his next stop in his football journey.

Arch Manning, the nephew of Indianapolis Colts' Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and New York Giants' Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, announced his commitment to the University of Texas Thursday, sending shockwaves across social media with one single tweet.

Manning is currently the No. 1 recruit and a 5-star quarterback in the Class of 2023 and was a hot commodity on the recruiting trail, much like his uncles and father, Cooper, once were.

Arch Manning committed to Texas over suitors that included Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Clemson and Virginia.

The youngest Manning aims to reach heights his grandfather, Archie Manning, and uncles reached as quarterbacks at the professional level, as both Peyton and Eli were No. 1 overall picks. Landing with Texas is a good starting point for Arch, who will work with offensive guru Steve Sarkisian, who has helped develop the likes of Matt Leinart, Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa during his career, as well as high draft pick Jake Locker during his time with the Washington Huskies.

There's a good chance come the 2026 NFL Draft that Arch Manning is a hot topic for the No. 1 overall pick. Could he be in play for Indianapolis Colts' GM Chris Ballard and owner Jim Irsay?

Knowing the bloodlines and the talents the young kid already has, he'll certainly be on their radar at a time where hopefully they're transitioning from the Matt Ryan era into the future. Having already drafted one Texas signal caller in recent years, could another be on the horizon?

Another Manning in blue and white sure would be sweet.

Have thoughts on Arch Manning committing to Texas, continuing the long, rich quarterback history of the Manning family? Drop a line in the comments section below!

HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
