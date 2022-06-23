ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Newlywed dies of rare blood vessel cancer 3 weeks after he started noticing symptoms

By Andrea Michelson
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x6kyZ_0gJxcYpr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jaAhL_0gJxcYpr00

Getty Images

  • Matthew Robertson died less than a year after his wedding and before he could meet his first child.
  • He had epithelioid angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer that affects the blood vessels.
  • His wife is due to deliver a baby girl soon, and she's hoping to spread the word about cancer screenings.

Matthew Robertson was "so, so excited to be a dad," especially to a baby girl, his wife Gracie told People .

The New York couple learned they were pregnant with their first child shortly after their wedding in September 2021, Graziella "Gracie" Robertson told the magazine. Amid the excitement, her husband started to feel tired all the time, but the couple chalked it up to travel and baby prep, she said.

But his fatigue worsened, his back ached, and at an annual doctor's appointment in May, his blood work showed signs of illness. Less than a month later, the 30-year-old newlywed was dead.

Roberston had epithelioid angiosarcoma, a rare cancer that affects the blood vessels. He died three weeks after his first visit to the emergency room, where doctors found lesions on his liver, spleen, and back.

His wife is due to have their baby in just a couple of weeks.

"I feel sad that she won't get to have her dad the way that she deserves," Gracie, 29, told People. "I'm sad that he doesn't get to be the girl dad that he was so excited about being. I know she'll bring so much joy and happiness into our family during this time of heartache, but it's bittersweet because he should be here."

He died weeks after his first ER visit

At his annual physical, Robertson's white blood cell count and liver enzymes were higher than normal. The doctor "didn't think too much into it," Gracie said, but a second blood draw showed even higher levels that could indicate infection or inflammation.

The doctor said, "If you start having a fever or if you start feeling sick, go to the emergency room," Gracie recalled.

Days later, Matthew felt more tired than ever and had started sweating through his sheets at night. He asked his wife to take him to the ER, where doctors ordered a CAT scan and an abdominal ultrasound.

They found lesions on his liver, spleen, and back that appeared to be cancerous. Further testing ruled out the possibility of pancreatic cancer, so the medical team took a liver biopsy to learn more.

In the meantime, Matthew got worse. He couldn't sleep; he felt bloated and weak, and soon stopped eating and drinking. On May 31, Gracie took him back to the hospital, where he was treated for acute kidney failure.

While they were able to manage his condition with dialysis, the doctors still didn't know what kind of cancer he had.

"He would get better and then get worse — it was really a rollercoaster," Gracie said. "Doctors didn't even think he was going to make it through that first night. But he did, and he fought so hard."

An 'extraordinarily rare' cancer

Doctors diagnosed Robertson with a cancer called epithelioid angiosarcoma. Angiosarcomas typically occur around the blood vessels, most often in the skin on the head and neck, according to Mayo Clinic .

The odds of getting diagnosed with angiosarcoma are literally one in a million in the US, according to the National Cancer Institute . The epithelioid variety, which originates in deep tissue such as the liver, accounts for a small subset of those cases.

Epithelioid angiosarcoma is "extraordinarily rare" and can be "highly aggressive," Dr. Charles A. Forscher, medical director of Cedars Sinai Los Angeles' Sarcoma Program, told People. Forscher did not treat Robertson, but he said the benefits of treatment with chemotherapy tend to be short-lived. Because the cancer is so aggressive, the prognosis depends on how much the cancer has spread and whether it has reached the essential organs.

After taking extreme life-saving measures — including shocking his heart four times and putting him on a ventilator — doctors recommended that Matthew be taken off of breathing support. At that point, his liver was "more tumor than liver," his wife said.

"I was in bed laying with him as he took his last breath," she told People. "I said, 'Thank you so much for fighting so hard. All the doctors are so impressed with you. You put up a hell of a fight. You can relax now.' I hope that comforted him."

If you or a loved one would like to share a story about angiosarcoma, email amichelson@insider.com.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 3

Related
survivornet.com

Mom Of Two, 57, Noticed ‘Something Strange’ While She Was Drying Her Hair: It Turned Out To Be Cancer, And Spotting It Saved Her Life

57-Year-Old Mother Raising Money After Breast Cancer Battle. Susan Hunter-Dabson has raised over £6,000 for breast cancer research after her own battle with the disease. She first noticed something was wrong when she discovered a lump while drying her hair. Hunter-Dabson underwent four surgeries and four rounds of radiation...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Mother reveals how her seven-month-old daughter's seemingly normal runny nose and 'nursery' cold was the first symptom of a rare childhood blood cancer

A mother has revealed how the first symptom of her infant daughter's blood cancer was a seemingly normal runny nose and cold. Anjna Caulton, 44, from Perton, South Staffordshire, noticed her seven-month-old daughter Mia had been suffering common cold symptoms, but didn't become concerned until she found more worrying changes to the baby's body.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Pancreatic Cancer#Newlywed
Upworthy

Woman given three months to live after cancer diagnosis is stunned to hear she is now in remission

A woman who was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer that had spread to her ovaries and her liver was given three months to live in January 2020 is now celebrating, having received a new lease on life. Long before Caroline Guy was given an official cancer diagnosis, the 56-year-old knew something was wrong. "I felt sluggish, I just didn't feel right. My stomach was swollen," she told Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. However, in June 2019, a doctor in Spain dismissed her symptoms as menopause. "I'd googled my symptoms and I actually asked him outright if I had bowel cancer, and he said no," Guy revealed.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
survivornet.com

Hoda Kotb, 57, Posts Father’s Day Pic of Ex Fiancé, 64, Six Months After Announcing Their Split As Fans Say They Wish Cancer Surviver and Wealthy Financier Were Still Together

Supporting the Father of Her Children After Cancer Led to Adoption. TODAY host Hoda Kotb, 57, is displaying an act of solidarity with ex fiancé Joel Schiffman, 64, as she posts a photo of him with their two adopted girls for father’s day. Haley Joy is 5, and Hope Catherine, 3.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Botched Surgery Leaves Stillborn Baby’s Head Inside Mother’s Uterus

A stillborn baby’s head was cut off and left inside their mother’s womb during surgery in rural Pakistan, in a medical incident that highlights the country’s lack of access to maternity care. The botched operation took place last week at a charity hospital in Pakistan’s Tharparkar district,...
WORLD
pawmypets.com

Desperately Exhausted Dog With Jar On Head Laid Down & Began To Suffocate

A rescue team got a call about an injured roaming wandering around a nearby area. This had not been the typical call. The stray dog really did not just need to be rescued to get off the streets. He needed to be rescued or he wouldn’t survive. The roaming had a jar stuck on his head, making eating and drinking an impossibility. The poor dog could hardly breathe!
ANIMALS
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Symptoms of a Cancerous Ovarian Cyst?

Ovarian cancer is an abnormal and uncontrolled growth of cells in the ovaries or related areas of the fallopian tubes and the peritoneum. Cancerous ovarian cyst or early-stage ovarian cancer (stages I to II) rarely causes any symptoms. Advanced-stage ovarian cancer (stages III to IV) may cause a few nonspecific symptoms.
CANCER
Insider

Insider

472K+
Followers
29K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy