Robber Points Gun, Tapes Victim To Chair In Delco T-Mobile Store Stickup: Police

Jason Hayes Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/inset: Clifton Heights Borough Police Department

A man who robbed a Delaware County T-Mobile store at gunpoint Thursday, June 9 was arrested, authorities said.

Officers responded to the store on the 300 block of West Baltimore Pike around 1 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery, Clifton Heights Borough police said.

The victim told police that a masked man threatened them with a gun and taped them to a chair before robbing them of cash.

An ensuing investigation identified the suspect as 24-year-old Jason Hayes, of Clifton Heights, who was arrested at his home Thursday, June 23, records show.

At the time of his arrest, Hayes had a 45 caliber semiautomatic pistol, narcotics, and merchandise stolen from the business, police said.

Hayes was hit with a slew of charges including robbery, prohibited possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person, among other offenses, according to court papers.

He was remanded to Delaware County Prison in lieu of $1 million bail, records show.

