There’s no question about it, survey after survey shows that after surging inflation, the top concern among most New Yorkers is rising crime and being victimized. Our beloved Empire State could fast become “the Empty State” as 319,000 New Yorkers walked out the door last year. The state’s leadership, which at this time, all levers of power are dominated by one voice, must make fighting crime a top priority or we will continue to see many more people escape from New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO