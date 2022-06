Chicago police officers will no longer be able to chase people on foot who have run away or have committed minor offenses, the Chicago Police Department said Tuesday. NPR reports the directive comes more than a year after two-foot pursuits ended with police shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo and a 22- year-old Anthony Alvarez. The new policy gives the Chicago Police Department something it’s never had; permanent and clear rules on when officers can and can’t engage in activity that can endanger themselves, the person they’re chasing, or bystanders.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO