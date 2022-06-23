ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Suraj Sharma and Pallavi Sharda Take Fake Dating Seriously in New 'Wedding Season' Image

By Hilary Remley
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting in late May and ending sometime around the hazy days of September is the season that brings both romantic hopes, and romantic dread in healthy doses. No, we're not talking about summer, we're talking about wedding season. It's time to worry over airplane tickets and that blender you bought for...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Naomi Campbell, 52, Rocks Open Shirt With Nothing Underneath For Men’s Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell, 52, wasn’t afraid to show some skin at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. The British model stepped out on June 23 for Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer 2023 show in a fabulous, but quite revealing, outfit from the brand. Naomi’s attire included a floral-printed purple shirt that she carefully unbuttoned to show what was underneath — which was nothing. Yep, Naomi flawless rocked the wide-open top over her bare skin and breasts, which were mostly covered up by stylish shirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Collider

‘Madly Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman’ to Hit Shelves This Fall

The late, great Alan Rickman, the actor who captured the attention of audiences both on the big screen and on stage, left us with an extensive film catalog of his work. From the Harry Potter series to Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves to his turn as the goatee wearing terrorist Hans Gruber in Die Hard, remembering Rickman can be as easy as turning on your television (or booting up Netflix on your laptop).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ang Lee
Person
Pallavi Sharda
Person
Tom Dey
Person
Suraj Sharma
Person
Rizwan Manji
Collider

'Elvis' Shakes Up $3.5 Million at the Box Office in Thursday Previews

The summer movie season is in full swing with films like Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion showing audiences that the movie theater experience is still king. However, summer is not just a time for big blockbusters, it’s also a time for smaller scale human stories. One of those films is Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis which just opened in theaters everywhere. The musical biopic looks to have a strong opening weekend and in its Thursday preview the film made a healthy $3.5 million in over 3,400 locations. This includes the Tuesday Fan Events for Elvis.
MOVIES
Collider

Alia Shawkat Steals the Show in 'The Old Man,' Rivaling Star Jeff Bridges

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Old Man Episode 3. Continuing to prove that it is one of the better new series out there, The Old Man is the type of show you can watch just to get to see acclaimed actors chew up every line of dialogue they get. It is built around the solid foundation of having an old agent, played by iconic actor Jeff Bridges, though is further bolstered by the strength of its supporting cast. This can be seen in the first two episodes when Bridges has gone toe to toe with the also stellar John Lithgow. The show is at its most tense when the two are just having phone conversations with each other, which adds a deeper tension to the story. It doesn't even need them to share a room to completely capture our attention. However, the most recent phone call, in the third episode, shows there is another crucial member of the cast. We couldn’t give full praise to her in our review as much of what makes her so good would be a spoiler. Now that the episode has been released into the world, it is high time to acknowledge this powerhouse performance.
MOVIES
Collider

'House of the Dragon' Funko Pops Feature Major Targaryen Players

HBO Max’s upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off House of Dragon has got its own Funko Pops. The set features figures for Princess Rhaenyra, King Viserys, Lady Alicent Hightower, Prince Daemon, Ser Otto Hightower, and Lord Corlys Velaryon. Along with the major players of the series, fans can also have...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'In the Dark' and the Addictive Nature of the Downward Spiral

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for In the Dark. In today’s ever-changing entertainment landscape, The CW firmly holds its long-standing ground as the network where the scripts are dialogue-heavy, the special effects are sparse, and there is nary a cut to commercial that doesn’t feel urgently suspenseful. This formulaic yet undoubtedly effective writing style is used to its utmost advantage with In the Dark, currently airing its fourth and final season. A completely serialized CW drama taking after the complex, series-long payoffs and plot twists that made up the early 2000s UPN/WB hit Veronica Mars¸ In the Dark is a prime example of a downward spiral narrative that repeatedly tortures its characters with unfortunate coincidences and unfairly devastating consequences.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding
Collider

Before 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame,' 1984's 'Secret Wars' Comics Were the Ultimate Battle

The original Marvel Secret Wars comics was published from 1984-1985, and at the time it was one of the first ever comic book events. What we mean by that is that Secret Wars was the first time a comic book had a large plot that structurally changed the way that the characters and the universe were perceived. You could think of it as a form of historical event for the Marvel universe, in a way. It was also the first time that different parts of the Marvel universe such as X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Avengers were seen in the same place at the same time. This allowed for the answers to a lot of hypothetical questions such as, “How would Wolverine and Spider-Man interact with one another?” If you are curious to hear what happened when Earth’s mightiest heroes and most devilishly evil villains collide, then join us as we break down the original Secret Wars.
COMICS
Collider

It's Time to Admit That Sid Did Nothing Wrong in 'Toy Story'

With the release of the Buzz Lightyear spin-off, Lightyear, it's a perfect time to reminisce on what made Toy Story such a beloved classic. With most animated movies utilizing computer-generated imagery, it's easy to forget that Pixar's Toy Story was the first to do it. CGI wasn't exactly a new idea in 1995, but Toy Story was the first feature-length film to be made entirely using computer animation. Part of its success is due to its story concept. It was much easier for audiences to engage with CGI when it was being used to animate something outlandish, like talking toys. And because every great story needs a great villain, what greater antagonist could there be for a band of toys than Sid Phillips (Erik von Detten), a kid who plays with his toys way too rough? Here's the thing about Sid, though: he never actually did anything all that villainous.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Book-Adapted Miniseries of the 2020s — So Far

Many people enjoy reading but don't have enough time to read all the books published each year. That's when movie adaptations come into play, saving readers time and allowing them to readily immerse themselves in the setting, albeit not all adaptations are perfect. A book can be converted into a...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Lightyear' vs. Buzz in 'Toy Story': We Have Some Unanswered Questions

"In 1995, Andy got a toy. That toy is from his favorite movie. This is that movie." This announcement of self-importance proceeds the beginning of Pixar's latest film Lightyear, inviting a new understanding of the Toy Story universe and, in merely a few sentences, tearing it down. The slapdash world-building created here invites more confusion than might first appear. While the Toy Story films have always had their fair share of involved, often dark questions about the toys' sentience and impact on the world, Lightyear's existence as a movie within a series of other movies recontextualizes everything we know about the Buzz toy, Andy's relationship with him, and, oddly enough what it was like to grow up in Toy Story’s version of the '90s. In our current cinematic world of multiverses, this newly expanded TSU (Toy Story Universe) is definitely one of the strangest. Hang on to your Sox as we dive headfirst into the contradictory implications of those first few sentences on Buzz Lightyear lore.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

‘Elvis’ Dances to $30 Million Box Office Debut, Battles 'Top Gun: Maverick' For Top Spot

Warner Bros’ adult-skewing Elvis Presley biopic Elvis will battle holdover hit Top Gun: Maverick for the number one spot this weekend, with both films headed towards an estimated $30 million finish. Directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis made $12.7 on its first Friday, including $3.5 million from Thursday previews.
MOVIES
Collider

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Winner Willow Pill Says Drag Helped Her Discover Her Transness

Willow Pill took home the crown on Season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race, and with it brought in a historic win. Willow is the first trans queen to take the crown during the regular season — the first trans queen to gain a spot in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame" was Kylie Sonique Love during the sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Willow's win also represents another exciting win for the chronically ill and disabled communities, following in Yvie Oddly's footsteps from Season 11. Personally, she was my favorite queen from the moment she did her performance in the talent show episode, and so to see her take home such a historic win was emotional.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Baz Luhrmann on ‘Elvis’, His 4-Hour Cut, and If Fans Will Ever See It

With Elvis now playing in theaters around the world, I recently got to speak with writer-director Baz Luhrmann about making the biopic. As you’ve seen in the trailers, Elvis is about the complicated relationship between Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) and Elvis Presley (Austin Butler). The film tells Elvis’ story from Parker’s point of view, and it spans over two decades and includes Presley’s rise to fame against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.
MOVIES
Collider

All the Upcoming 'Game of Thrones Spinoffs' in Development at HBO (Other than 'House of the Dragon')

Game of Thrones ended its run about three years ago, and after a disaster of a finale one might think people would have stopped caring about it, but that may not be true for a lot of fans out there. The show was once hailed as the greatest TV show of the 21st century, before its fall from grace, and even if the final season was not up to your liking, HBO loved the gigantic tide of popularity and cash it looped in, and is looking further to milk their cash cow in the form of several spinoff shows, all stemming from the GOTVerse.
TV SERIES
Collider

Hulu's 'Maggie': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

Many people turn to magic and superstition in order to feel like they have special insight into life’s deepest mysteries. Tarot cards and horoscopes have become more popular than ever. Those interested in divining the future in the stars will feel like they’ve manifested this Rebecca Rittenhouse-led rom-com. Hulu’s Maggie stars a mid-thirties woman who runs a psychic operation, but she’s not quite like your typical psychic. No, since she was young, Maggie has been gifted with real psychic abilities. One day, when she catches a glimpse of herself in someone else's future, things take a turn for the complicated. She thinks she sees a love story for herself in a client’s future that is destined, but will it actually come to fruition?
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Latest Season of ‘The Flash’ Seems to Have Forgotten Leading Lady Iris

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Flash Season 8, Episode 19.The Flash Season 8, Episode 19 ended with a shocking cliffhanger — Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash’s (Tom Cavanaugh) evil avatar is back in circulation to take down Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin). Oh, and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) died. You know, the co-leader of Team Flash, Barry’s wife and the show’s leading lady, she’s dead now. That should have been a bigger deal, but Iris’ demise, whether short-lived or not, was treated the same way as the character has been all season, as a plot point that appears and disappears according to the creators’ needs and is then forgotten. Barry has a split second to mourn her before the episode gets down to the real business, which is Barry’s longstanding feud with Thawne, and not his longstanding love for Iris. Admittedly, showrunner Eric Wallace has promised that Barry and Iris will have a “happily ever after," but it’s been a rollercoaster ride for Iris and fans of her character.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Boys' Season 3: Chace Crawford on Herogasm and Shooting With Billy Zane

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3.]From show creator Eric Kripke and based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the Amazon Studios original series The Boys never fails to shock and awe in its irreverent take on superheroes corrupted by celebrity. With very little to stand in his way and no regard for the powerless, an increasingly unhinged Homelander (Antony Starr) is pushing Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) to go further than ever before in their attempts to stop him.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy