Suraj Sharma and Pallavi Sharda Take Fake Dating Seriously in New 'Wedding Season' Image

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Flash Season 8, Episode 19.The Flash Season 8, Episode 19 ended with a shocking cliffhanger — Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash’s (Tom Cavanaugh) evil avatar is back in circulation to take down Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin). Oh, and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) died. You know, the co-leader of Team Flash, Barry’s wife and the show’s leading lady, she’s dead now. That should have been a bigger deal, but Iris’ demise, whether short-lived or not, was treated the same way as the character has been all season, as a plot point that appears and disappears according to the creators’ needs and is then forgotten. Barry has a split second to mourn her before the episode gets down to the real business, which is Barry’s longstanding feud with Thawne, and not his longstanding love for Iris. Admittedly, showrunner Eric Wallace has promised that Barry and Iris will have a “happily ever after," but it’s been a rollercoaster ride for Iris and fans of her character.
