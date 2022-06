One of Los Angeles’ biggest asks could soon be off of the market. There is pending sale for 10771 Bellagio Rd. in Bel-Air, which was last listed for $65 million. Nicknamed The Bellagio Estate, the 10-bed, 17-bath, 19,721-square-foot manse will sell for $3,296-per-square-foot if the sale goes through at its last asking price. It is one of a small group of estates priced above $60 million on the Westside of L.A.

