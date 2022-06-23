ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York officials react to SCOTUS ruling striking down state conceal carry restrictions

By Mike Gwizdala
Troy Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — Reactions from local officials began to pour in Thursday after the Supreme Court of the United States struck down New York’s concealed carry restrictions. The challenge originated in Rensselaer County from New York State Rifle and Pistol Association and President and East Greenbush...

