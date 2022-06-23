Dual-Branded SpringHill Suites and Element Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Barr Camp, a pit stop for countless Pikes Peak hikers, will be closed for the rest of the month while its caretakers recover from COVID. Barr Camp supervisor Teresa Taylor told 11 News she understands the move is an inconvenience for many but is the best course of action, as the caretakers come into contact with hundreds of people a week. She says the goal is to reopen to guests Friday night -- provided, of course, the caretakers test negative for the virus.

