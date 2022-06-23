Dual-Branded SpringHill Suites and Element Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Development and operations partners Hotel Equities, Olive Real Estate Group, Colarelli Construction and Hotel Operations Services, celebrate the opening of the new dual-branded SpringHill Suites by Marriott and Element by Westin with a ceremonial ribbon cutting in Downtown Colorado Springs. The dual-branded property with a combined 261-guestrooms features panoramic...www.hotelnewsresource.com
