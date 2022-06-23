ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Does Taika Waititi Do in the Shadows? Steal Props from ‘The Hobbit,’ Apparently

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaika Waititi revealed he used stolen props from The Hobbit set to film the cult classic What We Do in the Shadows. In a new interview for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Waititi explained how the film’s crew reused green screens and wood from Peter Jackson’s film because they didn’t...

