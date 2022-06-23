ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants acquire Calhoun from Rangers for Duggar

By Josh Goldberg
theScore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants acquired outfielder Willie Calhoun and cash considerations from the Texas Rangers in exchange for outfielder Steven Duggar, San Francisco announced Thursday. Calhoun fell out of favor in...

