Warning: this story contains spoilers for the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale. "Well, took you long enough." So says Obi-Wan's (Ewan McGregor) old Jedi Master, Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), appearing as a Force ghost in the final moments of Obi-Wan Kenobi "Part VI." Returning to live-action Star Wars for the first time since Episode I: The Phantom Menace in 1999, Neeson's Qui-Gon cameo comes just two months after the Taken actor revealed he was willing to reprise his role in the galaxy far, far away — but only on the big screen.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO