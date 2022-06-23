ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kroger Boosts Dividend By 24%

By Shivani Kumaresan
 4 days ago
Kroger Co KR Board of Directors approved a dividend increase of 24% from $0.84 to $1.04 per year. The next quarterly dividend of...

