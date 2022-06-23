ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees' Domingo German: Tosses three innings in rehab start

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

German (shoulder) completed three scoreless innings with Single-A Tampa on Wednesday, allowing one hit. He did not...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Mariners-Angels brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Three reasons why the Yankees will break the 2001 Mariners' 116-win record -- and three reasons why they won't

There was a heavyweight fight in the Bronx this past weekend. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros, owners of the American League's two best records, met for a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. It was eventful. Aaron Judge had walk-off hits Thursday and Sunday, three Astros pitchers threw a combined no-hitter Saturday, and Jose Altuve reached base 10 times in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Anthony Banda: Cast off 40-man roster

The Pirates designated Banda for assignment Monday. Banda was booted off the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster with the Pirates needing to clear room for right-hander Miguel Yajure, who was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Monday's game in Washington. Over his 23 appearances with Pittsburgh this season, Banda had languished in a middle-relief role, turning in a 6.41 ERA and 1.98 WHIP in 19.2 innings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Bound for Triple-A

The Pirates optioned Mitchell to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. Mitchell was dropped from the 26-man active roster to create room for infielder Josh VanMeter (finger), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Though VanMeter wasn't a direct competitor for playing time, Mitchell will head to Triple-A since his opportunities in the Pittsburgh outfield were already tending down following the recent promotion of Bligh Madris. Mitchell had started in only three of the Pirates' last seven games and ends his first stint in the big leagues with a .552 OPS over 88 plate appearances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Suffers shoulder injury

Torrens was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The exact nature and severity of the injury is unclear, but it apparently occurred during Sunday's benches-clearing brawl against the Angels. Andrew Knapp was called up to fill Torrens' spot as the backup catcher behind Cal Raleigh.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Steps out of lineup

Muncy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy started the past nine games and will receive Saturday off after posting a .219/.375/.313 slash line during that stretch. Justin Turner will shift to third base while catcher Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Matt Thaiss: Recalled by Angels

Thaiss was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday. Thaiss has spent the bulk of this season at catcher after converting back to the position he played in college, though he's up to replace Matt Duffy (back), so he may be needed more in the infield for now. He hasn't swung a particularly hot bat at the Triple-A level this season, as his .265/.365/.444 line is merely good for a 104 wRC+, and he hasn't been good in 64 career major-league games, either, hitting .200/.289/.394 (80 wRC+).
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Luis Garcia: Robbed of two-start week

The Astros elected to push Garcia back in their pitching schedule, with the right-hander now in line to make his next start Thursday against the Yankees in Houston rather than Tuesday against the Mets in New York, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Though Garcia will be trading a...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Not starting Saturday

Trammell isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels. Trammell started in the last four games and went 5-for-14 with a homer, two doubles, three runs, two RBI and a stolen base during that time. Justin Upton is shifting to right field while Luis Torrens serves as the designated hitter Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains on track

Haniger (ankle) remains on track for a return sometime around the All-Star break, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The oft-injured outfielder made it through just nine games this season before hitting the injured list with a high ankle sprain in late April, an injury which was bad enough to send him to the 60-day injured list. He's been doing baseball activities since early June, however, and has continued making progress. He's advanced to light jogging in recent days and played catch on the field Monday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Recalled, starting Monday

The Pirates recalled Yajure from Triple-A Indianapolis, and he'll start in Monday's game against the Nationals in Washington, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Yajure enters the rotation as a replacement for Jerad Eickhoff, who was designated for assignment and later outrighted to Triple-A after he was roughed up...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Raisel Iglesias: Handed two-game suspenesion

Iglesias has been suspended two games for his actions in Sunday's brawl with the Mariners, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Iglesias was among seven players to be suspended for the brawl. He appears to be appealing the ban, so he should be available for Monday's game against the White Sox and until a final ruling is delivered.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Gets seven-game ban

Winker has been suspended seven games for his actions during a benches-clearing brawl on Sunday against the Angels, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Winker received the longest suspension of any player involved in the incident. He has appealed the decision so will remain the starter in left field while hitting third Monday against the Orioles.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Wyatt Mills: Shipped to Kansas City

The Royals acquired Mills and minor-league right-hander William Fleming from the Mariners on Monday in exchange for first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana and cash considerations. Mills will take Santana's spot on the 40-man roster, but he won't be added to the Royals' 26-man active roster, as top prospect Vinnie Pasquantino...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Leads off again

Rojas batted leadoff and went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-7 win over Detroit. This was the second straight game in the leadoff spot for Rojas, both against righties, as it appears manager Torey Lovullo is giving Daulton Varsho a break from that role. Since being hit on the right shoulder blade May 27, Varsho had gone 15-for-86 (.174) with a .428 OPS before delivering a pair of hits, including a three-run home run, Sunday. Rojas has experience as a leadoff batter -- a career 83 games started at the top of the order is his most of any spot in the order -- and has generally hit among the top three in the order since the middle of May. The infielder initially batted in the lower half of the order following a stay on the injured list that forced him to miss the first five weeks of the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Pablo Reyes: Sent back to Triple-A

The Brewers optioned Reyes to Triple-A Nashville on Monday. Reyes' demotion likely sets the stage for the Brewers to activate right-hander Brandon Woodruff (hand) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday at Tampa Bay. The 28-year-old utility man was up with Milwaukee for just one day and didn't appear off the bench in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Andrew Knapp: Contract selected

Knapp had his contract selected by the Mariners on Monday. Knapp landed with the Mariners on a minor-league deal in late May after spending the first six weeks of the season with the Pirates. He should be in line to back up Cal Raleigh with both Tom Murphy (shoulder) and Luis Torrens (shoulder) sidelined. In 35 plate appearances with Pittsburgh, Knapp hit .129/.229/.161.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Carlos Santana: Shipped to Seattle

Santana was traded from the Royals to the Mariners on Monday in exchange for Wyatt Mills and William Fleming. Santana had produced a below-average batting line in both 2020 and 2021 and looked to be set for his third straight subpar season this year, but a .357/.478/.554 run thus far in June has dragged his wRC+ up to 104. That's still a pretty uninspiring mark for a first baseman, but he should have a path to at least short-term playing time with Ty France out with a flexor strain. He could still start frequently as a designated hitter once France returns, but he's unlikely to be a particularly interesting fantasy option. The Royals called up Vinnie Pasquantino to take Santana's place on the roster and at first base.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Suspended five games

Crawford has been suspended five games for his role in Sunday's brawl with the Angels, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Crawford was one of seven players to be suspended for the incident, though his ban was among the longest of the group. He is appealing the discipline, so he remains in the Mariners' lineup as the starting shortstop while hitting leadoff Monday against the Orioles.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Takes batting practice Monday

Lewis (concussion) took batting practice ahead of Monday's game against the Orioles, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Lewis has been ramping up his baseball activities since mid-June, and his participation in batting practice Monday is certainly an encouraging sign. It's not yet clear when the Mariners expect the 26-year-old to return or whether he'll require a rehab assignment prior to being activated.
SEATTLE, WA

