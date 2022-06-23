Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Hitting again

Stott went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Padres. Stott tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI single in the second inning. He stole second and scored on a Kyle Schwarber double. Stott hadn't gotten on base multiple times in a game since June 12, going 2-for-34 with a walk and seven strikeouts in his last 11 games before Sunday. The infielder is slashing .164/.223/.274 with four home runs, 20 RBI, 19 runs scored and two steals across 157 plate appearances. Given his poor hitting, Stott should be concerned about losing playing time to Yairo Munoz and Johan Camargo at second base, particularly against southpaws.

