KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are several groups working to improve biking opportunities in Knoxville by having safe and accessible streets. “We have bike lanes and bike routes, but they are not protected with infrastructure that actually kind of keeps the cars in their space and the bicyclist in their space safely,” Caroline Cooley, President of Bike Walk Knoxville, said.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO