The first heat wave of the summer is making for a toasty weekend across the Pacific Northwest, with a cool-down not projected until Tuesday. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service continues a heat advisory for all of Western Oregon and Western Washington, plus parts of south-central Oregon and Central Washington, through 10 p.m. Monday. Daytime highs are expected to be from 90 to 102 degrees in Western Oregon, with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO