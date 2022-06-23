ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

2 Featured Listings!

 3 days ago
Discover why people love Hopkins County with these properties in quiet country settings. Elegant finishes in this updated 3bed, 2bath brick home on 3.6 acres with a 80×30 insulated metal shop with 16×13 living quarters!. Home features open floor plan with granite countertops in large kitchen, island,...

KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records — June 25, 2022

The following are land deed transfers filed and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office from June 6-15, 2022:. Liberty Tierra LTD to Joe Buddy Freeman Jr. and Charlotte E. McLarry; tract in the Twin Lake Farms. Freddie Hughes and Brooke McKee Sikes to Sulphur Springs Development LLC. Hillcrest Mortgage...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
2360 FM 3122, Mt Vernon, TX 75457

Secluded cabin with metal roof and full-width front and rear porches on a 4-acre wooded tract with a small pond. Located just under 2 miles from the Overlook Park boat ramp, this property has easy access to anywhere around Lake Cypress Springs and quick access to Mt. Vernon and I-30. With an open floorplan, vaulted living area and 9-foot ceilings in other areas, this cabin feels larger than it is. The interior has fresh paint, and the exterior has 2 coats of fresh stain. Property includes a 400 SF all-metal shop building and a large RV shelter.
Cooper Lake State Park Is A “Cool” Place In The Middle Of Summer!

Cooper, TX— Cooper Lake State Park is a “cool” place to visit in July! The sun, white sands, the water, educational programs, and so much more await you at your Texas State Park. The park has again added white sand to both our swimming beaches, South Sulphur & Doctors Creek. This soft white sand will transport you to a more tropical setting. Our sand is perfect for building sandcastles or planting your beach umbrella for a day of swimming and relaxing fun.
COOPER, TX
Changes Coming To I-30 In Mt Pleasant

ATLANTA – Plans to construct one-way frontage roads along Interstate 30 from FM 3419 to FM 989/Kings Highway were approved in June by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). Plans also include replacing and widening the FM 989 bridge over Interstate 30 and widening FM 989 from I-30 north frontage road to Gibson Lane.
ATLANTA, TX
TXDOT still replacing bridges at Sulphur River

TEXARKANA — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) says they are continuing to replace bridges over State Highway 8 at the Sulphur River, the Bowie-Cass County line. For Cass County, the only other TXDOT project is the widening of a bridge at Jennings Slough on U.S.-67 with signal lights controlling one-way traffic.
CASS COUNTY, TX
4 Jailed Thursday In Hopkins County On Felony Warrants

Four people were jailed Thursday in Hopkins County this week on felony warrants, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Victor Reyna responded at the Child Protective Services office on College Street, where a woman suspected to have a warrant for her arrest was located Thursday afternoon, June 23, 2022. Krystal Lee Wilson was located and a Wood County warrant confirmed.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
9 Jailed In Hopkins County On Controlled Substance Charges

At least 9 people were jailed in Hopkins County on controlled substance charges over the week of June 19-25, 2022, according to police and sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Terry Thompson took custody of Joe Edward Rawson at 8:30 a.m. Friday and transported him from Bowie County jail to Hopkins County jail. The 34-year-old Texarkana, Texas man was booked in at 11:02 a.m. June 24, 2022, on a warrant for violation of probation on a possession of less than 1 gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance charge, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Juneteenth 2022

About the pageant: https://frontporchnewstexas.com/2022/05/27/rebirth-of-african-pride-with-juneteenth-pageant-revival-after-20-years/. About the history of Juneteenth in Sulphur Springs: https://frontporchnewstexas.com/2022/04/12/the-history-of-juneteenth-sulphur-springs/.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
North Texas drowning: 17 deaths so far at DFW area lakes

LEWISVILLE, Texas — On Friday, park rangers cruising alongside Lake Lewisville with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been retaining a watchful eye. The group instructed WFAA on Friday that it had seen 17 drownings throughout the seven Dallas-Fort Worth area lakes it oversees since final October, which is the beginning of its present fiscal 12 months.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Dairy Festival Pageant 2022

Read more about the contestsants: https://frontporchnewstexas.com/2022/06/07/meet-the-contestants-for-dairy-festival-queen-2022/.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Coy “Cowboy” Vicars

Funeral service for Coy “Cowboy” Vicars, age 83 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 10:00A.M. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Rev. Ed Lantz officiating. Interment will follow at Tira Cemetery with Aiden Brown, Brayden Brown, Kyle Jones, Brad Dodd, Dakota Robertson and Mark Davenport serving as pallbearers and Jimmy Anderson and Chandlyn Brown serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Vicars passed away on June 24, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Countys Added To Burn Bans

The Marion County Judge banned all outdoor burning throughout the county due to the continued hot, dry conditions. In addition, Panola County’s Judge declared a threat of wildfires, and a burn ban is in effect county-wide for the next seven days. Van Zandt County enact a burn ban. Judge Robert D. Johnston ordered the ban for unincorporated areas of the county effective for 90 days.
MARION COUNTY, TX
New and Reduced Listings!

Looking for land or rural property? These items just got reduced in price and one item is hot off the press. If you’re interested in more properties, you can also go here. 1. 15 acres near Cumby. If location and privacy are what you’re looking for…. this is IT! Serenity and wildlife abound on the gentle rolling terrain with multiple private and beautiful sites for your dream home or weekend getaway. Majestic, mature pecan trees towering over younger pecan trees, will provide years of production. Mature oak trees along with cedars provide ample shade and wildlife habitat. Completely private with no other homes in sight. Short drive up a graveled private road and less than 5 minutes to I30. 20 minutes to L-3 and within an hour of Dallas.
CUMBY, TX
Obituary for Robert Wade Jenkins

Mr. Robert Wade Jenkins, age 74, of Yantis, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Robert was born on October 31, 1947, in Sulphur Springs to the late Charlie and Eula (Hanson) Jenkins. He graduated high school, and started college, before enlisting in the U.S. Army, where he honorably served in Korea, during the Vietnam War. Robert completed his service, returned home and began a 38-year career as a machine operator for Winzen Film in Sulphur Springs. In 1974 he married his beloved wife, the former Cindy Newman. Robert had a never-ending appetite for knowledge and know-how, he was constantly learning, and trying new things. One of his favorite hobbies was classic cars, he could tell the car just by the headlights. He loved movies from an early age, as well as music, especially classic rock, and family history and genealogy. Robert a was a kind, soft spoken, hardworking family man, who loved and cherished his family over all-else.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
