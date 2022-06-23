ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Minette, AL

Students learn valuable skills in Bay Minette Police SRO summer program

By Blake Brown
 4 days ago

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — It’s a hot summer morning on Fairhope Pier, but it’s not stopping select Baldwin County school students from staying active over summer break.

“We bring them out during the summer and we show them different trades and different life lessons that they can apply when they get older,” said Bay Minette Police School Resource Officer Paul Adams.

It’s part of a larger initiative by Bay Minette Police and their SRO Hour Glass program to spend quality time with students on and off-campus. Over the next 7 weeks, it’s about more than just baiting a hook, although Thursday they’re spending time on Fairhope Pier fishing.

“We try to bridge that gap between police society. We try to let these kids know inside these schools that we can be trusted. We’re there to help you. At the end of the day we’re still police officers and we have a job to do, but we’re there for the kids,” he explained.

And, that job is even more important now than ever. Outings like this help keep our youth-focused. The SROs are letting them know they can accomplish any goal they set in life even at a young age.

“Once they grow up and get out of high school they have so many options to choose from. These boys are going to grow up to possibly be your mayors, your police chiefs, your fire chiefs so for us to instill those values in them at an early age it’s a blessing more on us than it is for them they just don’t realize it,” Officer Adams continued.

They’re not just fishing, these Bay Minette SROs are touring area businesses, too. The program gives students an opportunity to see firsthand what skills are needed in various industries, even getting a tour of the city garage this week.

“Tuesday we took them to the city garage there in Bay Minette and we showed them how to change oil, change a tire and give them those small little lessons that they can apply when they get older,” he added.

Coyote Ugly parking lot stabbing, 1 arrested: Sheriff’s Office

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested 24-year-old Jared Granados for stabbing someone in the lower back early Sunday morning, according to a news release. Deputies responded to Coyote Ugly Saloon on Harbor Boulevard for a fight in the parking lot. Deputies arrived around 12:30 a.m. to two people knocked out […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
14-year-old leads police on chase down Government Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers pursued a 14-year-old male driver at 1 a.m. Monday after the teen refused to stop, according to a department news release. Officers attempted to stop the driver on Government Street and Houston Street. The teenager then fled, leading police on a chase. After hitting a retaining wall, the […]
MOBILE, AL
2 charged in connection to 14-year-old’s killing

UPDATE (9:02 p.m.): Teriana Lynne Thompson was booked into the Mobile Metro jail for felony murder. Thompson is the second person charged in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old on Chesire Drive South. UPDATE: Mobile Police released the names of additional suspects connected with the February 2022 killing of a 14-year-old on Cheshire […]
MOBILE, AL
2 arrested after car-jacking, police chase in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police arrested two people Sunday, June 26 after a car and foot chase. Police said in a news release the men are connected to a carjacking that occurred Saturday, June 25. Police responded to the call at Woodside Apartments. They learned the alleged carjacking happened across the street at the […]
MOBILE, AL
Man wanted for double homicide at Attucks Court apartments

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a double homicide that happened at Attucks Court apartments. Tavarras Vonshay Thomas, 42, is wanted for two counts of first-degree premeditated murder for the shooting death of Cieric Parker, 24, and Dominique Bullard, 18. The pair were shot at […]
PENSACOLA, FL
