Students learn valuable skills in Bay Minette Police SRO summer program

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — It’s a hot summer morning on Fairhope Pier, but it’s not stopping select Baldwin County school students from staying active over summer break.

“We bring them out during the summer and we show them different trades and different life lessons that they can apply when they get older,” said Bay Minette Police School Resource Officer Paul Adams.

It’s part of a larger initiative by Bay Minette Police and their SRO Hour Glass program to spend quality time with students on and off-campus. Over the next 7 weeks, it’s about more than just baiting a hook, although Thursday they’re spending time on Fairhope Pier fishing.

“We try to bridge that gap between police society. We try to let these kids know inside these schools that we can be trusted. We’re there to help you. At the end of the day we’re still police officers and we have a job to do, but we’re there for the kids,” he explained.

And, that job is even more important now than ever. Outings like this help keep our youth-focused. The SROs are letting them know they can accomplish any goal they set in life even at a young age.

“Once they grow up and get out of high school they have so many options to choose from. These boys are going to grow up to possibly be your mayors, your police chiefs, your fire chiefs so for us to instill those values in them at an early age it’s a blessing more on us than it is for them they just don’t realize it,” Officer Adams continued.

They’re not just fishing, these Bay Minette SROs are touring area businesses, too. The program gives students an opportunity to see firsthand what skills are needed in various industries, even getting a tour of the city garage this week.

“Tuesday we took them to the city garage there in Bay Minette and we showed them how to change oil, change a tire and give them those small little lessons that they can apply when they get older,” he added.

