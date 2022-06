July is full of fun summer festivals! Check out the best festivals happening in and around Atlanta this July. Event Date: July 2, 2022 through July 4, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. Kick off your summer with the Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia. You can enjoy discounted tickets, rides, and more for this 4th of July weekend. The park will feature an epic fireworks show each night in the Metropolis section beginning at 9:30 p.m. nightly.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO