ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque are investigating two homicides that may be connected and a suspect is in custody. They say officers responded to a convenience store 7:45 a.m. Sunday and found the body of a man who had been shot. During their investigation, police say they received another call about a deceased woman in a southwest Albuquerque home. Police say the shooting began with a fight inside the gas station, which moved outside to a side street. The name of the suspect hasn't been released by police yet.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO