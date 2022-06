For NCIS, star Diona Reasonover has been providing a solid boost with her character of forensic scientist Kasie Hines. There has been a lot of interaction between her and other characters yet not a lot of Kasie stories. Will that change going into the next season? Are we about to see her leave the show? There was some inkling that Kasie might take off and, of course, that means Reasonover bolts, too. Well, we get some answers from show producer Steven D. Binder.

TV SERIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO