Angelina Jolie's Breezy Set For Summer Is So Packable For Vacations

This March, the style world was briefly rocked by Lex Nicoleta, a TikTok fixture with Kourtney’s Kardashian’s expert contour and Khloe’s endearing vocal fry who declared Coastal Grandmother — the worship of crisp poplin shirts, oversized straw hats, and cognac leather clogs — to be the epitome of Summer 2022. But much like actual coastal grandmas (like Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give, Diane Keaton in Because I Said So, and Diane Keaton in Book Club), the trend itself has retired, or at least gotten tired. In its place comes a more joyous archetype built on the wacky geriatric style of 80-somethings whose lust for life explodes in piles of ceramic jewelry, bright coral lipstick, and flamingo-print caftans. Whether you call it Boca Raton Bubby, Santa Fe Granny, or New Orleans Nanna, it’s a new take on senior, zany granny chic that’s more inclusive, less monochrome, and already selling out.

