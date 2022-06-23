10 Closet Essentials You Need In Order To Achieve Hailey Bieber Level Street Style — Shop Now

Getty Images

Where city streets meet stunning style!

Streetwear-inspired fashion has gained a tremendous amount of popularity in recent months. With over 3.7 billion views on TikTok, the #streetstyle paved the way for how influencers and celebrities across social media dress on a daily basis. Fashion icon Hailey Bieber holds the crown for this trend, absolutely slaying the streets in the most Vogue-worthy ensembles .

Some of America's favorite cities have also become the greatest leaders to impact this expressive fashion aesthetic. New York City , Chicago and San Francisco take top three for street style capitals in the United States, according to a new study conducted by online art and design gallery SINGULART .

SINGULART

“With fashion and art having a direct impact on each other, and street style currently trending across TikTok and fashion weeks around the world, we were interested in seeing the [U.S.] cities that are the biggest trend setters for the style. To no surprise, New York City took the top spot known has one of the major fashion capitals around the world,” said SINGULART Chief Curator Marion Sailhen .

To dress in-line with the city that never sleeps, you will want to act fast and add these street style staples to your wardrobe.

Keep scrolling to check out 10 Hailey Bieber-inspired streetwear essentials you can shop directly through our site below!

1. Oversized Blazers

Bieber's absolute favorite outing go-to tends to be an oversized blazer. The model loves to pair it with trousers, baggy jeans or even a comfy sweat set for a casually-cute look.

Boohoo

Boohoo's Shoulder Pad Plunge Oversized Blazer is on sale retailing for $28.80 (regularly $48) at boohoo.com .

2. Wide Leg Trousers

Pair wide-leg or flared trousers with a crewneck or basic tee and you will be ready to strut the streets in style!

Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal's High Waisted Wide Leg Tailored Pants retail for $40 at nastygal.com .

3. Colorful Micro Bags

Adding a bright pop of color to an outfit with a mini handbag is the perfect accessory to make a plain and simple ensemble stand out.

Shein

Shein's Mini Minimalist Stitch Detail Square Bag retails for $12 at us.shein.com .

4. Waistcoats

Streetwear fashion loves taking pieces that were once coined by definition to be worn by men and turning them into something better.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters' UO Ali Menswear Vest retails for $59 at urbanoutfitters.com .

5. Baseball Caps

Whether showing off your favorite sports team or styling a trending trucker hat, a chic cap is another favorite for this casual fashion aesthetic.

Amazon

'47's MLB Women's Brand Clean Up Cap retails for $29.73 at amazon.com .

6. Aesthetic Crewnecks

Crewneck sweaters are the cutest and comfiest option — and easy to pair with baggy jeans.

Revolve

Nike's Essential Crewneck retails for $60 at revolve.com .

7. Casual Sneakers

A basic white shoe or chunky sneaker matches almost every street style ensemble! White Nike Air Forces , neutral-toned New Balances or platform Converse are the most popular options.

Amazon

New Balance's Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer Sneakers are on sale retailing for $59.98 (regularly $74.99) at amazon.com .

8. Matching Sweat Sets

Sweat sets are the perfect opportunity for you to show your sense of style by stepping out in matching, trending color shades like green or brown.

Shein

Shein's Thermal Lined Solid Sweatshirt With Sweatpants retail for $25 at us.shein.com .

9. Boyfriend Jeans

Skinny jeans have quickly become an ancient denim variant as baggy boyfriend and straight leg jeans have taken over the world of fashion.

ASOS

Stradivarius' 90s dad jean is on sale retailing for $36.75 (regularly $45.90) at asos.com .

10. Minimalist Jewelry

For a street style look, you won't want to wear any flashy jewelry that might not match the aesthetic you are striving for. A set of mini chunky gold hoops are the way to go — and will pair perfectly with almost any outfit!

Amazon

FAMARINE's 14K Gold Plated Chunky Small Hoop Earrings retail for $12.99 at amazon.com .