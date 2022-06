Estate of Richard H. Rager; Notice is hereby given that Cynthia L. Rager has been duly appointed and qualified by the Ninth Judicial District Court on 14 June 2022 as the Administrator of the Estate of RICHARD H. RAGER, deceased. All creditors having claims against said Estate are required to file the same with the proper vouchers attached with the Clerk of the Ninth Judicial District Court within 90 days after first publication of this Notice.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO