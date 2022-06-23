ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pismo Beach, CA

Sheriff’s Deputies Seeking Help Identifying Body

By Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 4 days ago
A male body was found in Pismo Beach with numerous tattoos

PISMO BEACH — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the help from the public in identifying a male body found in Pismo Beach.

On January 13, the body of an unidentified adult male washed up on the shore near South Dolliver Street in Pismo Beach.

The body had been in the water for an extended period of time. There were no obvious signs to indicate the death was criminal in nature. The body appears to be a White male with numerous tattoos.

Tattoos of note include what appears to be a tulip and other tattoos on the left arm. The left ankle has what appears to be tattoos of flames and possibly the top of a high-rise building. A tragus piercing of the left ear with a purple hoop earring was also present.

This death was investigated by the Pismo Beach Police Department and the Coroner’s Unit of the Sheriff’s Office. If anyone has information on the man’s identity, please contact the Coroner’s Office at (805) 781-4513.

