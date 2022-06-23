ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland's addiction services missing key targets

Cover picture for the articleScotland's addiction services have failed to achieve key targets that were set to reduce drug deaths, according to a new report. Nearly 60% of services did not give addicts the option to start treatment the same day they turned up. This was a key standard set by the Scottish...

#Drug Addiction#Hard Drugs#Opioids#Uk#Scottish#Drug Death Taskforce#Scots#Borders#Argyll Bute#Moray
