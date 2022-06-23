ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

D.C. United to host 2023 MLS All-Star Game

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zeMWc_0gJxWFsW00
The 2023 MLS All-Star Game will be held in D.C. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Some were surprised to learn last week that a combined bid of Washington D.C. and Baltimore did not make the final cut for the 11 cities in the United States selected to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup held in North America.

The nation's capital received somewhat of a consolation prize on Thursday.

Major League Soccer has announced that Washington, D.C. will be the home of the 2023 MLS All-Star Game. Specifically, Audi Field, where MLS club D.C. United hosts opponents, will welcome the exhibition contest on July 19 of next year.

This will be the third time the league's All-Star Game will take place in D.C. but, per Kyle Bonagura of ESPN, the first since Audi Field opened in 2018. The 2022 MLS All-Star Game will occur on Aug. 10 at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC. A Liga MX All-Star team will serve as the opponent for that contest.

Bonagura reports MLS "will likely consider other options" for next year's friendly due to an expanded Leagues Cup tournament that will showcase matchups between MLS and Liga MX teams. As noted in the league's announcement, European clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have previously taken part in All-Star Games.

"We are thrilled to bring the MLS All-Star Game and festivities back to Washington, D.C., a city with a rich soccer history, as well as a diverse and vibrant soccer culture," MLS commissioner Don Garber said for Thursday's release. "D.C. United and the community have always held a special place in the hearts of everyone who believed in the power and growth of soccer in the U.S., and Audi Field will provide an incredible backdrop for next summer’s game."

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Eight-time All-Star Tina Charles, Mercury part ways after only 16 games

Former WNBA MVP and eight-time All-Star Tina Charles is mutually parting ways with the Phoenix Mercury after only 16 games played. "After discussions with Tina and her agent, it was best for both parties to go our separate ways at this time," Mercury general manager Jim Pitman said in statement announcing the contract divorce. "Due to circumstances both in and out of our control, our season has not gone according to our plan, and we will continue to pursue all avenues for improvement."
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Report: Bradley Beal 'very likely' to opt out of contract, sign new deal with Wizards

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal was a hot name among the rumor mills at this year's NBA trade deadline and again as the offseason began. During the offseason, Beal has voiced his desire to stay with the Wizards, but rumors he's heading elsewhere have persisted. However, a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski seems to close the door on Beal playing anywhere else but Washington in 2022-23.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Yardbarker

MLS club LAFC confirm signing of superstar Gareth Bale

It was reported over the weekend that Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC were signing Real Madrid superstar and to-be free agent Gareth Bale on a one-year deal, and the Welsh wonder, who helped his country clinch a spot in this fall's World Cup earlier this month, confirmed the news via social media:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NFL reportedly wants Deshaun Watson suspended for one full season

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio revealed on Thursday that the NFL Players Association "is bracing for a recommendation by the league of 'unprecedented' punishment" of Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who reportedly will soon be facing a total of 26 active civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Garber
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Texans HC Lovie Smith on Deshaun Watson: 'Sometimes divorce is good'

Back in early March new Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith admitted that he wanted the situation regarding star quarterback Deshaun Watson to "speed up a little bit." Watson didn't play during the 2021 NFL campaign following an offseason trade request while he was facing 22 lawsuits alleging acts of sexual misconduct and has since been dealt to the Cleveland Browns. Smith has repeatedly let it be known he's all-in on 2021 third-round draft pick Davis Mills serving as his starter for this fall.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Tracy McGrady reveals the only way to fix the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season widely regarded as championship contenders. It was them and the Brooklyn Nets. A big reason that everyone acknowledged was responsible for the Lakers’ struggles was the offseason acquisition of Russell Westbrook. He just couldn’t mesh with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Broncos Rookie Boldly Sounds Off on Russell Wilson

By choosing to wear jersey number 27, former University of Pittsburgh cornerback Damarri Mathis stands out on the Denver Broncos' defense. Such is the gravity of the digits that seeing them on a defensive back in orange and blue immediately demands a high level of play and a fierce commitment to the cause.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C United#All Star Games#Manchester United#Minnesota United Fc#Major League Soccer#Audi Field#Espn#European#Chelsea#Tottenham Hotspur
Yardbarker

Report: NFL executives believe Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo will be cut

There continues to be no indication that any team is going to make a serious effort to trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield or San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo before or during the summer months. Cleveland will have either Deshaun Watson or Jacoby Brissett atop the depth chart in September, while 2021 rookie Trey Lance is handling San Francisco practices as Garoppolo continues to recover from surgery he had in March to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Report: Dodgers eyeing trade for outfielder

The Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be in no danger of missing out on the playoffs this year, despite the recent injury to stud outfielder Mookie Betts. They currently hold only a 1/2 game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West, but with the expanded playoffs this year, it would be a stunner if Los Angeles missed the postseason all together this fall for the first time since 2012.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Peyton Manning: Broncos' Russell Wilson, Colts' Matt Ryan will handle high expectations well

Back in early April, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning explained how he had spoken with one-time Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson "a number of times" after Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. Manning was attached to the Indianapolis Colts from 1998 through the 2011 NFL season before he joined the Broncos and ultimately guided them to a Super Bowl title, so he knows a thing or two about winning the biggest of games under the brightest of spotlights with multiple franchises.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Sha'Carri Richardson lashes out at media after bad race

Sha’Carri Richardson lashed out at the media on Sunday after her latest disappointing finish. Richardson finished with a time of 22.47 and placed 10th in the semifinals of the women’s 200m final at the 2022 U.S. Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday. She failed to qualify for the finals and will not represent Team USA at the World Championships in July.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Insider says Steelers will start Mitchell Trubisky, part ways with Mason Rudolph

By just about every account on the subject, the Pittsburgh Steelers would start free agent acquisition Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback over career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett if they had to play a game today. It was even reported on Monday that "Trubisky was the most consistent (during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp) and Pickett has an uphill battle to unseat him from that top spot" this summer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

3-Time NBA Champion Traded To Memphis Grizzlies

He played two seasons for Philadelphia, and shot over 38% from the three-point range in each of the years. He has won titles with the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs. In 2019 and 2020, he won back-to-back titles (with Toronto in 2019 and Los Angeles in...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

34K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy