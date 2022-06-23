Ernie Brown: Forney ISD Changes It’s Dress Code. One Student Wants To Change it Back!

Melissa Arnold has worked in Coppell ISD for almost the entirety of her educational career, which she began as an English teacher at Coppell High School in 2005. She taught English for eight years, which includes six years at CHS and two years in Florida, prior to becoming an assistant principal at CHS in 2013. Arnold was promoted to the position of Associate Principal for Learning and Teaching in 2017 and has served in that leadership role for five years. She received her Bachelor’s of Science in Secondary Education with an emphasis in Language Arts from New Mexico State University and her Master’s of Science in Educational Leadership from Western Governors University. She and her husband, Blake, have a daughter, Makayla, and live in Coppell.

COPPELL, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO