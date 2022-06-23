ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forney, TX

Ernie Brown: Forney ISD Changes It’s Dress Code. One Student Wants To Change it Back!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForney ISD decided to toughen its dress code to ban...

CBS DFW

Forney ISD's new dress code has students and parents talking

FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Forney ISD revealed its new dress code for students, and some of the changes have parents and students talking. One of the new changes prohibits students from wearing hoodies indoors. This includes jackets and coats with hoods, dresses, skirts, and skorts for students in fifth grade and older. The district did not want to talk on camera on Thursday, but said in a written letter to parents that the new dress code is meant to improve student self-esteem and to bridge socio-economic differences among students and released a YouTube video explaining the changes. The goal is "to have a safe,...
Education
