‘You’re so Asian.’ McDonald’s drive-thru attack a hate crime, California officials say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

A 31-year-old man now faces a hate crime charge in a May attack on an Asian-American family at a McDonald’s drive-thru in North Hollywood, California officials reported.

Nicholas Weber of Sylmar also faces charges of battery and battery with serious bodily injury in the May 17 incident, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Weber hit the back of the family’s vehicle in the drive-thru line, then attacked them while shouting racial slurs, the release said.

Video of the incident shows Weber shouting, “You’re so Asian” at the family in an exaggerated accent , KTLA reported. A woman said Weber choked her until she fell to the ground.

“I thought, ‘I’m gonna die,’” she told the station.

The woman’s husband arrived and confronted Weber, who attacked him and left him with a broken rib , the Filipino-American family told KNBC.

“The unprovoked assault on members of our community is wrong and will not be tolerated,” District Attorney George Gascón said in the release.

NewsBreak
