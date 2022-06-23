Camas woman killed after falling near Spirit Falls, Skamania Co. deputies say

All lanes reopen Monday, June 27, after truck flips and catches fire near Bonneville Dam.Interstate 84 was shut down for the majority of Monday, June 27, after a truck struck the central barrier and overturned across lanes going in both directions. Around 8 a.m. a boom truck disrupted traffic near the Bonneville Dam exit when the cab caught fire after colliding with the center concrete barrier, which flipped the vehicle. Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies said there were no reported injuries from the crash, which only involved the semi-truck. From 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. I-84 was shuttered in all directions from Troutdale to two miles west of Hood River as road crews cleared the debris. By 3:45 all the lanes had been reopened. {loadposition sub-article-01}

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO