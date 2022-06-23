ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camas, WA

Camas woman killed after falling near Spirit Falls, Skamania Co. deputies say

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSKAMANIA CO., Wash. — A Camas woman died after she fell near the Spirit Falls area on Saturday, according to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 12 p.m. Saturday, deputies...

katu.com

thereflector.com

Brush Prairie man killed in Hockinson crash

A two-car collision in southeast Hockinson left a 50-year-old Brush Prairie man dead on Friday, June 24, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported. Shortly before 10 a.m. on June 24, the sheriff’s office, along with fire and emergency medical personnel, responded to the collision at the intersection of Northeast 212th Avenue and Northeast Powell Road.
BRUSH PRAIRIE, WA
KATU.com

Highway 219 closed near Hillsboro, car down an embankment

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — At 3:40 p.m., Hillsboro Fire Department, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, along with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, responded to a call of a car down an embankment near the Jackson Bottom Wetlands, just south of Hillsboro. The driver was trapped when Hillsboro Fire first...
HILLSBORO, OR
canbyfirst.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 99E in Clackamas County

A Portland man was killed Sunday night when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Milwaukie, Oregon State Police reported. According to troopers, James Robert Sheehan, 57, was driving a red Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound when he collided with a southbound silver Mazda MZ3, operated by 76-year-old David Norby, of Oregon City, that was turning left across traffic.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Portland man dies in motorcycle accident on Highway 99E

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A Portland man was killed Sunday night when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Milwaukie. According to Oregon State Police, just before 9:30 p.m., James Sheehan, 57, from Portland was operating a motorcycle and hit a car headed southbound on Highway 99E near SE Jennings Avenue.
MILWAUKIE, OR
kptv.com

Crane truck fuel spill, crash closes I-84 along Columbia River

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. (KPTV) - Interstate 84 between Troutdale and The Dalles was closed in the Columbia River Gorge due to a major crash involving a construction crane on Monday. Don Hamilton with the Oregon Department of Transportation told FOX 12 that a crane truck overturned and caught fire...
TROUTDALE, OR
KATU.com

Missing Portland swimmer identified, not located after new searches

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — The swimmer who went missing Sunday, June 26, while attempting to help another swimmer, has been identified. Authorities say 35-year-old Kevin McDowell of Portland, reportedly jumped into the Columbia River from a boat to help a struggling swimmer, but did not resurface. On Monday, June...
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN OREGON

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (June 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at approximately 9:23 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E at SE Jennings Avenue in Milwaukie. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound red Harley...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Gresham Outlook

Overturned truck closes Interstate 84

All lanes reopen Monday, June 27, after truck flips and catches fire near Bonneville Dam.Interstate 84 was shut down for the majority of Monday, June 27, after a truck struck the central barrier and overturned across lanes going in both directions. Around 8 a.m. a boom truck disrupted traffic near the Bonneville Dam exit when the cab caught fire after colliding with the center concrete barrier, which flipped the vehicle. Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies said there were no reported injuries from the crash, which only involved the semi-truck. From 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. I-84 was shuttered in all directions from Troutdale to two miles west of Hood River as road crews cleared the debris. By 3:45 all the lanes had been reopened. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
ghscanner.com

Pe Ell Man Dies After Teen Swerves To Avoid Deer In Roadway

A 44-year-old Pe Ell man was killed in a traffic collision Saturday evening after a teen driver swerved to avoid a deer colliding with his vehicle as a result. The Washington State Patrol says that the incident occurred on June 26th at 11:23 PM on State Route 6 in the 6000 block in Lewis County.
PE ELL, WA
KATU.com

Splinter protest group causes damage in SE Portland Sunday night, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group broke off from a larger, peaceful demonstration in Southeast Portland on Sunday night, causing destruction and violence, police officials said. Around 8 p.m., officers responded to a group of people marching near Southeast Belmont and Hawthorne Streets. They say members of a larger, peaceful...
PORTLAND, OR
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Drowning victim located near Catfish Junction

HUNTINGTON, Oregon — The Washington County Sheriff's Office announced the drowning victim was located Saturday near Catfish Junction. The drowning occurred Wednesday evening about 4 miles west of Weiser in the Snake River. The man was identified as Bernardo Garcia Jr. He was 50 years old, from Beaverton, Oregon....
WEISER, ID
987thebull.com

Man Arrested Following Unprovoked Attack On Elderly

(Portland, OR) — A man faces felony assault charges after allegedly attacking two elderly victims in Southeast Portland. The attack happened Saturday night near Southeast 5th and Hall Street. Witnesses tell police the two men were attacked by a stranger without provocation. Police say the suspect repeatedly punched and kicked the victims, even after they were on the ground. An 82-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries, and an 88-year-old man was seriously hurt. Police say 29-year-old Keffer White was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of assault in the second degree and an outstanding warrant. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, and more charges may be filed.
PORTLAND, OR

