Chris Pratt got a 'hall pass' to play golf from his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

By Celebretainment
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
Chris Pratt got a “hall pass” to play golf from his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star turned 43 on 21 June and celebrated with a round of 18 holes after getting permission from his spouse to take a break from family life with their daughters Lyla, 22...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

