DuPont Mobility & Materials announced the commercial availability of new closed-cell Hytrel foam created via a supercritical fluid (SCF) foaming process. While a wide range of applications can benefit from the greater shock absorption and durability of new Hytrel foam, manufacturers of footwear, sporting goods, consumer goods, furniture, and wire and cable jacketing are expected to be early adopters of the new solution. This fully recyclable material is the first foamed product in the Hytrel product family. It not only reduces environmental impact, but customers have also confirmed that it delivers up to 15 percent...

MANUFACTURING ・ 20 MINUTES AGO