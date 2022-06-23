ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

Hawaii bus fares increasing

By Julissa Briseno
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services will be increasing fares for TheBus and TheHandi-Van beginning July 1.

Comments / 5

GF65
3d ago

Bring back the transfers!!! I don't catch the bus enough to justify buying a Holo Pass and with the fare increase it'll be cheaper for me to drive than it is to ride the bus.

Reply(1)
2
