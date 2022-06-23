ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Teen slashed unprovoked aboard Bronx train, police say

By AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gnMKO_0gJxTfjv00

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager was slashed during an unprovoked attack while on a train in the Bronx Thursday, police said.

The 19-year-old victim was aboard a northbound No. 6 train near the Parkchester subway station when a man slashed her in an unprovoked attack at around 12:15 p.m., according to authorities. The attacker slashed her in her chin and left arm before taking her cellphone and necklace. She was taken to a hospital, where she was listed to be in stable condition.

The suspect, who ran off, was last seen wearing an all-black outfit, officials said. An investigation is ongoing, as no arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 4

James Dimmock
4d ago

No one is safe today.Fingers are being pointed at everyone in every direction. We are sitting ducks out there. All they need is the opportunity coupled by the victims fear when they see them. approaching and it's Miller time.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Brooklyn man, 25, sentenced to 40 years for shooting FedEx driver

BROOKLYN (PIX11)– A 25-year-old Brooklyn man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting a FedEx driver in the back two years ago, authorities said Monday. Prosecutors said J’von Johnson, 25, shot the driver at point-blank range as the victim, 44, walked out of a building in the Van Dyke Houses in Brownsville on […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Suspected gang member arrested in fatal gun battle outside Queens recording studio

A suspected gang member has been arrested in connection with a fatal gun battle outside a Queens recording studio, police said Monday. Alutheimeen Imaduddeen, 21, was charged Saturday with attempted murder, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Tyda Darden, also 21, was killed in the shootout outside the Rockwell Studio on Wyckoff Ave. near Schaefer St. ...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
fox5ny.com

Man slashed in back on subway

Two men got into a dispute when one of them was slashed in the back with an unknown object. The victim got off at a subway station on the Upper West Side.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police#Subway#The Bronx#Smartphone App#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Brooklyn basketball court shooting leaves man wounded

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was wounded in a shooting on a Brownsville basketball court late Sunday, according to authorities. The 28-year-old victim was shot in the stomach on the court along East New York Avenue near Strauss Street around 10:40 p.m., police said. First responders rushed the victim to Brookdale Hospital in what […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arrest made in extortion plot

NEW ROCHELLE – Police in New Rochelle arrested a 51-year-old Bronx man on a larceny by extortion charge. Police said Jose Maldonado called a New Rochelle woman and told her that her grandson was in custody and injured, and that she needed to get $30,000 in cash to secure his release.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

5 people injured in Paterson shooting, police say

NEW JERSEY (PIX11)– Five people were injured in a shooting in Paterson early Sunday morning, officials said. The victims were shot in an area near Madison and Essex streets at approximately 4:30 a.m., police said. Authorities responding to the scene found a 25-year-old man with a non-fatal gunshot wound. The man was taken to the […]
PATERSON, NJ
bronx.com

Anissa Monrose, 19, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following person, who was last seen from the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. It was reported to police that Anissa Monrose was last seen on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 1624 hours, leaving her residence.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Boy, 16, dies after being shot in Brooklyn, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenage boy died after he was found with a gunshot wound in Brooklyn overnight, police said on Saturday. Officers found the 16-year-old victim unresponsive, unconscious and with a gunshot wound on his torso along Sutter Avenue near Osbourne Street at around 3:15 a.m., authorities said. He was taken by EMS […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy