Located between St. Petersburg and Pinellas Park, the unincorporated area known as Lealman is undergoing drastic changes and experiencing rapid growth. Long considered an underserved community and identified as the Lealman Community Redevelopment Area (CRA), Pinellas County officials are investing a substantial amount of time and funding to make Lealman more attractive to residents and businesses. With a lack of housing inventory and undeveloped land serving as significant barriers to entry in St. Petersburg, the county is increasing its already momentous partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties to help revitalize the area.

LEALMAN, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO