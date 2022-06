Pack your flip-flops and favorite swimsuit before heading about an hour south to Float Fest (July 23-24). Festivalgoers can cool off by tubing a 2-mile stretch of the Guadalupe River before catching 27 performing acts on two stages, including Vampire Weekend, Deadmau5, Chance the Rapper, Lord Huron, and Chvrches. Located on a 765-acre private ranch in Gonzales, Texas, the fest provides daily shuttles to and from the capital city. There’s also the opportunity for attendees to stay overnight at its pecan tree-shaded camping area.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO