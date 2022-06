ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police have a repeat burglary offender in custody. They say, on Saturday morning, officers observed someone trying to break into the "Yummy Yummy Chinese Restaurant" on Lyell Avenue. Officers chased him and when they approached, they say the suspect tried to fight them. An officer and an investigator were both hurt.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO