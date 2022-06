Melissa Faith Payne shares path from Miss Vicksburg to TV news anchor

Citing an increase in juvenile crime, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew effective immediately on Friday. The board approved a resolution declaring an emergency in the city and setting the curfew at its Friday meeting. According to the resolution, any minor under the age of 18 who is unmarried and not emancipated cannot be out in the city between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

