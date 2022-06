Commissioners approved a request by Evergy for agriculture conditional-use to install a utility substation at the 1700 block of Road F to help offset energy demand. "Also, there's a transmission line that runs directly next to this property, so logically, it made sense for them and for future projects that might need to be supplied electricity in a timely manner," Sam Seeley with Lyon County Planning and Zoning said.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO