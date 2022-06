If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. It looks like we are in for a hot summer in Chicago, Illinois. With the first days of summer bringing near-record heat in Chicago, we can expect some hot temperatures this summer. So everyone in Chicago or traveling to Chicago will be looking for ways to cool off.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO