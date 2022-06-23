ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Four people indicted by grand jury in separate homicides

KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3uTW_0gJxSCNB00

A Lafayette Parish grand jury handed up four indictments Wednesday, accusing people of murder in separate cases.

The oldest was for the shooting death of Gerald Lovell James, 43, who was found dead in a Lafayette hotel room in December 2017. At the time, police said they had arrested Charonda Banks , described as his girlfriend, and booked her with murder in the crime.

On Wednesday, the grand jury indicted her on a charge of second-degree murder.

The grand jury also indicted three others:

Marco Lee Andrus , 24, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the October 2021 of Jacob Allen Perry. Perry died after he was shot at about 3 a.m. on a Sunday during what police described as an argument with another man. They arrested Andrus shortly afterward.

Zachary Markey Adams , 37, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the March 2022 slaying of Jalen Anthony Walker. Walker was found shot to death in the 1900 block of Carmel Drive. Adams was arrested in Texas a few days later.

And Jayvien Jawane Mallery , 21, of St. Martinville was indicted in the April 2021 death of John Mitchell Sinegal Jr.

Sinegal was shot at Bourgeois Park on the UL Campus at about 2 a.m. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. At the time, Mallery was booked with principal to second-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and carrying a gun on school property. On Wednesday he was indicted on a charge of principal to second-degree murder.

Also arrested at the time of Sinegal's death was Tyquan Trekel Marshall, 22, who was booked with one count of second degree murder, three counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of carrying a firearm on school property. He was indicted in August 2021 with second-degree murder, and was charged in a bill of information with the remaining charges in July 2021.

Zykeivrik Narcisse also was arrested in connection with Sinegal's death and was booked with one count of accessory after the fact to second degree murder and three counts of accessory after the fact to attempted first degree murder. Lafayette Parish court records show no record of his being indicted. Indeed, in May 2021 his attorney requested a preliminary hearing because he had not been indicted.

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Three arrested for attempted smash and grab burglary

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three people have been arrested after being accused of an attempted smash and grab style burglary as well as a 2021 burglary at a convenience store on Lake St., according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Cmdr. Gene Pittman says detectives were notified of...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

OPELOUSAS WOMAN ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ARSON

ST. LANDRY PARISH – The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested an Opelousas woman for allegedly setting fire to her former residence while two people were inside. Porshia O’Neail, 29, was booked on June 23 on one count of Aggravated Arson in connection with the case.
OPELOUSAS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
KPEL 96.5

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Pair of Overnight Shootings in Lafayette

It was a violent end to the weekend in Lafayette as local police say one female is dead and a male is injured following two separate shootings. The first shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night as officers were called out to the 400 block of Hilda Street. Police say the male suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound after being involved in an argument with other people.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Two Men Arrested after Woman Found Unresponsive in Lafayette

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says that two men have been arrested in connected with a woman's death Saturday morning. Sheriff's Department Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says deputies were called out to the 700 block of Bonin Road Saturday morning after a report of a woman was lying in the roadway. The female was unresponsive.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Murder#Shooting#Grand Jury#Indictments#Violent Crime#Carmel Drive#Pri
stmarynow.com

Man accused of theft from business also face meth charge

A man accused of stealing metal from a Berwick-area business was charged with drug possession, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office said. reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 98 complaints and made these arrests:. —Corey D. Delatte, 30, Morgan City, was...
BERWICK, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police Investigating June 24 Officer Involved Shooting After Deputies Return Fire Striking a Suspect

Louisiana State Police Investigating June 24 Officer Involved Shooting After Deputies Return Fire Striking a Suspect. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on June 24, 2022, shortly after 6:00 p.m., the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations to investigate a shooting involving one of their deputies. According to the preliminary investigation, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a second 911 call of the day involving a suspicious person in the Indian Mound, Louisiana area. As deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect opened fire. The deputies returned fire, striking the suspect and inflicting minor injuries. The suspect was later identified as Deandrick Brown, 24, of St. Francisville.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFB.com

BRPD investigating homicide on Renoir Avenue

East Baton Rouge Parish has seen an increase in gun violence in recent years, but one group is on a mission to stop new crime. Community rallies together for citywide public safety assembly. Updated: 6 hours ago. East Baton Rouge Parish has seen an increase in gun violence in recent...
Calcasieu Parish News

Three From Louisiana Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308

Three From Louisiana Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 26, 2022, that shortly after 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 308, about half a mile south of Louisiana Highway 3220. (Bellevue Bridge). Grant Gremillion, 47, of Sulphur, Louisiana, Ramiro Pineda-Perez, 44, of Berwick, Louisiana, and Alexander Vigil, 38, of Morgan City, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
MORGAN CITY, LA
KATC News

KATC News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy