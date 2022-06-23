Four people indicted by grand jury in separate homicides

A Lafayette Parish grand jury handed up four indictments Wednesday, accusing people of murder in separate cases.

The oldest was for the shooting death of Gerald Lovell James, 43, who was found dead in a Lafayette hotel room in December 2017. At the time, police said they had arrested Charonda Banks , described as his girlfriend, and booked her with murder in the crime.

On Wednesday, the grand jury indicted her on a charge of second-degree murder.

The grand jury also indicted three others:

Marco Lee Andrus , 24, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the October 2021 of Jacob Allen Perry. Perry died after he was shot at about 3 a.m. on a Sunday during what police described as an argument with another man. They arrested Andrus shortly afterward.

Zachary Markey Adams , 37, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the March 2022 slaying of Jalen Anthony Walker. Walker was found shot to death in the 1900 block of Carmel Drive. Adams was arrested in Texas a few days later.

And Jayvien Jawane Mallery , 21, of St. Martinville was indicted in the April 2021 death of John Mitchell Sinegal Jr.

Sinegal was shot at Bourgeois Park on the UL Campus at about 2 a.m. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. At the time, Mallery was booked with principal to second-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and carrying a gun on school property. On Wednesday he was indicted on a charge of principal to second-degree murder.

Also arrested at the time of Sinegal's death was Tyquan Trekel Marshall, 22, who was booked with one count of second degree murder, three counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of carrying a firearm on school property. He was indicted in August 2021 with second-degree murder, and was charged in a bill of information with the remaining charges in July 2021.

Zykeivrik Narcisse also was arrested in connection with Sinegal's death and was booked with one count of accessory after the fact to second degree murder and three counts of accessory after the fact to attempted first degree murder. Lafayette Parish court records show no record of his being indicted. Indeed, in May 2021 his attorney requested a preliminary hearing because he had not been indicted.

