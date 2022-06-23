Monnani Kkwabaegi Celebrating Soft Opening at Zion Market

A brand new Korean-style treat has landed in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa . Monnani Kkwabaegi is now welcoming guests to try their Korean twisted donuts at the Zion Market food court.

Owner Hye Kim tells What Now San Diego the twisted donut is a famous street food in Korea, found in markets and enjoyed on the go. Monnani Kkwabaegi makes their dough fresh in house, using flour from Korea, making for a unique chewy texture.

The twisted donuts are made to order with a variety of toppings, seasonings, and dipping sauces. Their menu features sweet or savory options like Ube, Matcha, Oreo, and Cheddar Cheese topped donuts. Or try donuts filled with red bean, sausage, or cheese.

Stop by June 23 and June 27-30th for their soft opening promo and receive a free twisted donut . Follow Monnani Kkwabaegi on Instagram for details.

Photo: Official

