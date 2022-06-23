ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield College's summer musical will be Seussical

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 3 days ago
Bakersfield College announced that its summer musical will be Seussical with performances starting July 15th.

This is the first collaboration between BC's theatre, choral, and instrumental music programs in three years due to the pandemic.

The production is inspired by the hit Broadway musical "Seussical" based on the works of Dr. Seuss.

Tickets are $20 for general admission; $15 for students, staff, or seniors; and $10 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are available online.

Performances are: 7:30 p.m., July 15th; 7:30 p.m. July 16th; 1 p.m. July 17th; 7:30 p.m. July 21st; 7:30 p.m. July 22nd; and 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. July 23rd.

