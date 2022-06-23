Thousands descend on Scottsdale's Juneteenth celebration

Thousands of people attended the Scottsdale Community Juneteenth Celebration to recognize the sesquicentennial event June 19, which marks the 150th anniversary from when the last remaining enslaved in the United States were finally told they were free from centuries of enslavement.

People from all ages and backgrounds gathered from 2 to 7 p.m. at Scottsdale Stadium. They showed up from various areas including Phoenix, Queen Creek, Gilbert and more to participate in Scottsdale’s Juneteenth event.

“There’s no set concentration of the Black community in the Valley. We should be able to have representation dispersed throughout the Valley,” said Roy Tatem Jr., former East Valley NAACP president, who was going to Tempe’s Juneteenth celebration afterward.

“I wanted them to see people who looked like them,” said Brian Woodbury, of Buckeye, whose children Zion, 6, and Saniyah, 9, got face paintings that day.

Believed to be the oldest Black American holiday, annual Juneteenth celebrations date back to 1866 in different regions of the country, according to published reports, noting how some Black communities have long observed the holiday, named from a combination of two words to form the date — “June” and “nineteenth.”

“Juneteenth is the oldest celebration of the end of slavery in the U.S. ... It’s very important that future generations know about and celebrate Juneteenth just as July 4 is celebrated,” stated National Juneteenth Arizona State Director Lanette Campbell, who oversees the Valley of the Sun Juneteenth festivities in Phoenix, a tradition for about 20 years that set an example for other areas like Scottsdale to follow.

Likewise, Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega shared a proclamation about the significance of June 19, 1865, which echoed published reports detailing Juneteenth origins. The holiday — June 19 of each year — recognizes the plight of freedom for those whose ancestors were enslaved in America until informed they were free.

Word of overdue freedom was announced June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger, accompanied by U.S. Colored Troops called, “the Black men with guns,” traveled to Galveston, Texas, with news the Civil War had ended and the enslaved were emancipated.

But, the message was delivered two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation became effective on Jan. 1, 1863.

One hundred and fifty years later, celebrations were held to honor the day often called “Freedom Day,” “Emancipation Day” and/or “Juneteenth Independence Day.” Declared a federal holiday in 2021, many Juneteenth community events are held to commemorate the momentous part of American history.

“This day has become a time to remember the struggle for freedom of enslaved African Americans and celebrate a victory of justice and equality,” said Ortega. “Citizens of Scottsdale join with communities across our state and across the nation to rededicate ourselves to the principal of equal justice for all, liberty, freedom and democracy.”

While Ortega walked through the venue, meeting people, he even spoke about Scottsdale’s efforts initiated through an anti-discrimination ordinance, which he said is used as a “template for ourselves and for small businesses.”

“We could not be a Black salon in Scottsdale and not have been here. There was no way we could not be a part of it,” said Vertrice Dooley, from Moods salon in Scottsdale, while styling someone’s hair on site and demonstrating skills.

Her business was among many showcased at Scottsdale’s Juneteenth celebration, featuring appearances by Miss Arizona Juneteenth; health/wellness presentations by Mayo Clinic and HonorHealth; entertainment from DJ Chris Mackey, Truth B. Told Spoken Word, Pretty Precise Step Team, Kawambe-Omowale African Drum and Dance Theatre; and food/games/education vendors in and outside the stadium.

“We have had a good turn out,” said self-published author Nia Simone Saffell.

She traveled from Queen Creek to “try to get these books in the hands of kids of color and make sure they see themselves and feel connected.”