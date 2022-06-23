ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colombo Kitchen

By Rianne Shlebak
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This family-run neighbourhood restaurant on Worcester Park’s Central Road is home to some of the city's finest mutton rolls, a ceylon chicken...

www.theinfatuation.com

LiveScience

Home Chef review

Home Chef is one of those meal kit solutions that’s well worth trying out if you often have nights when you’re too tired to shop and cook. Regardless of the size of your household, dietary preferences, or your culinary skills, getting dinner on the table every night can easily become a chore.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Wallflower

Wallflower is a mostly-Indonesian restaurant that makes some of the best craft cocktails we’ve had in recent memory. Besides the excelllent, golden, flaky duck lumpia, everything else on the menu is fairly good and flavorful without necessarily blowing us away. But this solid Rose Ave. spot serves a very important purpose in this part of town, which is offering a much-needed alternative to Venice’s abundance of Italian and “New American” restaurants. Come here for some family-style dining, a nice outdoor patio, and a cool, dimly-lit bar that’s perfect for drink dates that potentially spill into dinner.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Kitchen Story

Go to Kitchen Story in the Castro for the decadent brunch mixed in with Asian influences. The legendary french toast is a thick slice of bread that’s deep fried and topped with intensely rich honey butter, maple syrup, and fresh fruits. Cut into it and the crispy golden crust crackles before creamy mascarpone oozes out. You’ll also eat enough food to feed an elephant, including the absolutely enormous minced ribeye omurice smothered in velvety demi-glace, fresh Dungeness crab benedicts, and thick-cut candied bacon flights before probably spending the rest of the afternoon at home sucked into your couch.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Infatuation

Jaffna House

One of London’s most reliable Sri Lankan spots, Jaffna has been around since 1991. And after taking a seat in the homely dining room, and watching as takeaway orders fly out the door and Tooting locals drop by to pick up a cardamom-heavy kothu here and a bag of mutton rolls there, you’ll pick up on the fact that this is a place people return to. The curries are great, in particular the Jaffna special chicken curry—a rich and spicy tomato-based sauce with pieces of boneless chicken. Paired with the egg hopper, it’s a winning combination. The spot is perfect for a cosy catch-up with a few friends over mutton biriyani and fried string hoppers.
RESTAURANTS
#Colombo#Curry#Food Drink
The Infatuation

Egg Bomb

In the space that used to be a strip mall poke restaurant, Egg Bomb is a new Korean egg toast shop in Brentwood. There are basic egg toasts with egg, cheese, and caramelized onions, and you can also get fillings like bacon, shrimp, bulgogi, and smoked salmon and avocado.
BRENTWOOD, NY
The Infatuation

SteaMania

Throwing balls at a stack of tin cans to try and win a giant pink stuffed panda is hard work. You’ll need to take a break at some point and refuel. At SteaMania, right across the street from Luna Park, you can pick whatever seafood, veggies, and sauces you want, and they’ll arrive in a big steaming bag. We suggest ordering some snow crab, New Zealand mussels, corn, and potatoes with spicy cajun seasoning and garlic butter. You’ll get plenty of gloves and tools as if you’re about to remove someone’s appendix, but if you want something less messy, you can get things like fried imitation crab and mozzarella sticks.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Pascal's On Ponce

Pascal’s on Ponce is not for everyone. But if you actually looked forward to AP French, order a kir royale without even opening the cocktail menu, and can’t look at a shiny new Miami restaurant without feeling nostalgic for what used to be there, then you may just fall in love with this place.
MIAMI, FL
recipesgram.com

Italian Limoncello Cheesecake Bars

These Italian Limoncello cheesecake bars are so rich, creamy, and refreshing! They are one of the best spring-summer desserts that I have ever tried. This is a very delicious dessert that you can find in many modern restaurants and pasticerias across Italy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup powdered...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Em Sherif

Em Sherif, located in the depths of Harrods, is the place to come when you’re in the mood to spend some serious money and eat some seriously good hummus fatteh. Part of the popular restaurant group of the same name, Em Sherif originated in Beirut and now has locations across the UAE, Egypt, and Syria, and is renowned for fine dining and excellent Lebanese food. And its latest London spot absolutely lives up to the gold standard the group sets for hummus.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Triple Bottom Brewing

A trip to Callowhill’s Triple Bottom Brewing Co. feels like you’ve been dropped into a HGTV show or a Target furniture aisle where everything is farmhouse chic. But this is a good thing because whether you’re there for a few drinks before heading to a show at Union Transfer, or want to have a cozy date night where you discuss your week over a cheeseboard and hummus, you’ll feel relaxed and right at home. They’ve got a bunch of beers like hazy IPAs, German pilsners, Czech amber lagers, and a chocolatey Baltic porter if you want something strong and dark. And if you fall in love with anything you’re sipping on, you can always head to the fridge and take a six-pack to go.
DRINKS
The Infatuation

Flower Child

Flower Child is owned by the same people as True Food Kitchen, and you’ll find the same colorful, Instagrammy vibe at this Rock Rose spot. But this place is a little more laid-back - it’s order at the counter, the prices are a little lower, and you’ll want to use it for a daytime meal over a dinner out on the town.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

La Fruteria

Nothing makes us feel more like the (faux) surfers we are in our dreams than getting down to La Fruteria for a late breakfast (hours after the actual surfers made it out to the water). We like to eat our breakfast sandwich—or avocado toast, if we’re keeping it light—with a turmeric-scented root juice and a coffee on the side. This counter-service place has particularly good bread and the best iced latte on the boardwalk.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Kothu Sri Lankan Restaurant & Bar

Another must-try Tooting spot, Kothu unsurprisingly serves some really amazing mutton kothu roti. Finely shredded roti, meaty, flavourful chunks of mutton, all generously topped with a layer of spring onion, this hefty portion of kothu arrives with a thick curry sauce on the side. The best part? You get to choose the spice level. Come here with a group and take one of the booths at the back or head in for a quick solo meal—we suggest a string hopper set meal while listening to a funny podcast. Just make sure you get the cheesy mutton rolls—they’re deep fried, filled with slow-cooked lamb, and cheese. What’s not to like?
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Northern City

This Bridgeport Chinese spot has a very long menu with everything from sautéed quail to orange chicken, but the reason we come here is for the Northern dumplings. Each order comes with eight dumplings filled with a balanced blend of shrimp, pork, and plenty of broth. These are similar to soup dumplings except they have a thicker, chewier wrapper and look like if your usual XLBs had a massive growth spurt. They're served hot and fresh in a large wooden basket with wafts of steam billowing out, serving as a warning signal that you should let these cool down first if you want to be able to taste anything after your first bite.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
The Infatuation

Dough Joy

This vegan bakery replaced the shuttered Old School Frozen Custard, and specializes in (delicious) 100% plant-based donuts every Thursday to Sunday. You’ll find a wide range of fillings, glazes, and toppings on the yeast-raised rounds, like mango con chile, birthday cake, french toast, cookies and cream, s’mores, cookie butter, strawberry milkshake (our favorite), sour watermelon, and a glittery rainbow Pride donut in honor of the shop’s Queer ownership. To wash down all of the dough-based joy, they serve espresso drinks featuring oat milk—as the default option. Oat milk, you did it.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Ognisko

A flute of champagne and a plate of pierogi is a shamelessly decadent way to start a meal, but it feels just right for South Ken. Ognisko is an old-school Polish restaurant—the kind that’s full of white tablecloths, people wearing Chelsea boots, blinis and caviar all over the shop. It’s a classic affair that sings when you play the hits: pork schnitzel, steak tartare, pierogi crisped to a perfect level of brownness and the pastry lovingly crimped. There’s a sense of old-fashioned opulence about the whole thing, perfect for dates young and old.
FOOD & DRINKS
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

