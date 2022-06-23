HOWELL: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON 195 EAST AT MM 31

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on the Garden State Parkway northbound near exit 82 involving a vehicle and motorcycle. We have unconfirmed reports of two ejections. Please use extreme caution in the area and anticipate major traffic delays.
Toms River: Police and EMS responded earlier to the 100 block of of Fox Glove Run for a car that crashed into a house. There was multiple injuries reported and at least three people were seen taken by ambulance to a hospital. Unknown on their condition at this time.
Bayville: Police, Fire and EMS responded earlier to the Wobm Pit for an injured party and a report of a brush fire. The fire was put out and the individual was taken to a landing zone near ShopRite in Bayville for a Medivac. Unknown on their condition.
Police, fire and rescue teams are on site at the Hancock Avenue beach where a police officer witnessed a male approximately 40 years old go under the water and was drifting in a northern direction. The victim was approximately 100 yards out and the officer jumped in to attempt to located and save him. As first responders arrived they were searching in the water just north of casino pier.
Emergency personnel are fighting a forest fire in the area of Pasadena and Mt. Misery. The following is the advisory from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service:. WILDFIRE ALERT: Brendan T. Byrne State Forest – Woodland and Manchester Townships. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is responding to an...
WILDFIRE UPDATE: Brendan T Byrne State Forest – Brickworks Wildfire – Manchester and Woodland Townships. At 10 a.m. Monday, June 27, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service has achieved 100 percent containment of a 315-acre wildfire near Pasadena Road in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest. Forest Fire Service...
STAFFORD: In the month of June 2022, the Stafford Township Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit {DEU} was contacted by the United States Postal Service Inspectors about three packages that were seized by the U.S. Customs Border Patrol and Protection Division. The packages were determined to contain a quantity of...
We have received a report of a bear sighting from a Sugarbush Road resident. (Candlewood) This person indicated he observed a bear in the woods about 3 hours ago. We have not received any further calls on this. If you happen to see a bear, LEAVE IT ALONE! Contact police...
A few of our officers stopped by to support a local baker who was raising monies for an animal shelter in Tinton Falls. Our officers are always committed and always there for our community. Way to go HTPD!. Amanda, keep up the great work and great job raising money for...
The black bear who went to College yesterday at Georgian Court before taking a jog to the lake and exploring Lakewood has now moved into the Oak Ridge section of Toms River. It goes without saying do not attempt to approach the bear. Call police with any bear sightings.
“SIGNAL FOR HELP” IS A UNIVERSAL HAND SIGNAL FOR ABUSE VICTIMS TO DISCREETLY REACH OUT FOR ASSISTANCE. Folding the thumb across the palm and then closing the remaining 4 fingers down over it is an internationally-recognized sign for help due to violence at home or another life-threatening situation. A...
FREEHOLD – A Freehold Borough man has been charged with Reckless Manslaughter as a result of a shooting that took place Sunday night in the same town, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Tuesday. Efrain Cruz Jr., 45, was charged with second-degree Manslaughter after recklessly handling a firearm,...
Members of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office were on hand to congratulate and support John “Scotty” Stevens on his graduation from Lacey Township High School. Scotty’s father, Detective John Scott Stevens, perished in a one-car motor vehicle accident while working for the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office on January 21, 2015. Congratulations Scotty, we are all very proud of you!
