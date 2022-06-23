HOWELL: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON 195 EAST AT MM 31

Police, fire and rescue teams are on site at the Hancock Avenue beach where a police officer witnessed a male approximately 40 years old go under the water and was drifting in a northern direction. The victim was approximately 100 yards out and the officer jumped in to attempt to located and save him. As first responders arrived they were searching in the water just north of casino pier.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO